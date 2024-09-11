Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Congressional Black Caucus Kicks Off Annual Legislative Conference

Walter Hudson
Sep 11, 2024

 

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) kicked off its annual legislative conference this week, focusing on a range of issues that impact higher education. 

This week, conference-goers will tackle topics including the attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion, affirmative action and the looming student debt crisis.Gx Nct0g Xo A Apcu Y

"We are excited about the moment we are in as we kick off the 53rd Annual Legislative Conference," said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of CBCF.  "Just a few weeks ago, we witnessed history happening in this country when we saw the first African American woman get the nomination for one of the major party tickets to be President of the United States. We are carrying on with our mission to empower the global Black community, and we know that empowering the global Black community means creating opportunities, creating space, and ensuring equity for all."

This year's theme, From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices, takes on even greater significance, with a full agenda that includes a National Town Hall that focuses this year on equal economic opportunity, and a diverse range of panels that are geared towards securing and sustaining progress for Black Americans, according to CBCF Chair, Representative Terri A. Sewell of Alabama. 

 “The CBCF board takes seriously our mission to uplift, empower and advance the Black community," said Sewell. "The Annual Legislative Conference is more than just a conference; it is a catalyst for change. In less than two months, we will have the opportunity to enter into a new chapter in America’s history by electing the first Black woman president of the United States.”

 

