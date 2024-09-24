Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

North Dakota Joins National Coalition of States Working to Raise College Completion Rates

Walter Hudson
Sep 24, 2024

North Dakota University System has joined the Complete College America (CCA) Alliance, a national coalition of 53 states, systems, institutions of higher education, and other organizations committed to increasing the number of students who successfully complete college and attain degrees or other postsecondary credentials. 

“North Dakota's future success depends on our ability to align higher education with workforce demands and the changing economic landscape," said North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum. “Strengthening our commitment to closing workforce and talent gaps is critical to ensuring that we not only adapt but lead the way in the decades ahead. By collaborating with national leaders and experts, we can empower more of our residents with the skills and credentials they need to thrive, while addressing the needs of our students and our state” North Dakota Governor Doug BurgumNorth Dakota Governor Doug Burgum

According to the Lumina Foundation, more than half (56.4 percent) of North Dakotans between the ages of 25-64 hold a college degree or postsecondary credential, surpassing the national average of 54.3%.

“Preparing North Dakotans for the jobs of today and tomorrow means investing in the kind of effective, targeted education and training opportunities needed to navigate an increasingly technology-driven economy and workforce,” said Tim Mihalick, chair of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education. “Our membership in this national coalition will bring data-informed strategies, research and innovation to our state—and new resources to deliver on the promise of partnering with other states and leaders to implement proven strategies and introduce new practices to prepare more North Dakotans for future jobs.”

As a member of the CCA Alliance, North Dakota leaders will work with Complete College America and teams of higher education leaders and state policymakers across the country to implement data-driven and evidence-based policies proven to help more students complete a degree or credential of value on time. 

“North Dakota’s Envision 2035 plan is boldly preparing the state’s workforce for an economy that can not only deliver better jobs, but also increase earning potential and career opportunity through an increasingly diverse set of industries and employers,” said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of Complete College America. “Complete College America is proud to welcome North Dakota to the Alliance and committed to helping build a system of higher education that is responsive to the needs of this rapidly-evolving state economy.” 

