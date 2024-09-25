The Leadership Conference Education Fund Offers Policy Recommendations to Ensure Equity in Higher Ed

The Leadership Conference Education Fund has released a policy that offers recommendations at the federal, state, and institutional levels to ensure equal opportunity in higher education.

“We Shall Not be Moved: A Policy Agenda to Achieve the National Imperative of Racial Equity and Diversity in Higher Education” has been endorsed by a number of civil rights organizations including the NAACP, National Urban League, National Women’s Law Center, and the Center for Law and Social Policy.

In the aftermath of the dismantling of affirmative action, The Leadership Conference Education Fund offers concrete steps that policymakers can take to ensure equitable pathways to higher education success. Such recommendations include providing basic needs, partnering with P-12 school districts and reduce the legacy preferences in the admissions process.