California Governor Establishes a Black-Serving Institution Designation for Colleges and Universities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a series of bills into law to address the legacy of racial discrimination, including a bill to establish a Black-Serving Institution designation for California colleges and universities.

Senate Bill 1348 authored by California state senator Steven Bradford, looks to promote Black student success in higher education by creating the nation’s first recognition of a Black-Serving Institution. The designation is similar to the existing federal recognition of Hispanic-Serving Institutions and Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions.

According to Bradford, California’s new Black-Serving Institutions designation will highlight colleges and universities that are focused on expanding educational opportunities and improving the academic outcomes for Black students.

“SB 1348 fills an important void by recognizing the commitment of California colleges and universities that are making significant investments in ending historic disparities that exist for Black students,” Bradford said. “The Black-Serving Institutions will set a high bar for schools and showcase their focus on Black students.”

The Campaign for College Opportunity praised Newsom for supporting the effort. “By recognizing and supporting institutions that actively combat systemic barriers and create welcoming campus cultures for Black students, California is sending a powerful message: Black student success matters, and California is dedicated to supporting Black students in reaching their college dreams,” said Jessie Ryan, President of the Campaign for College Opportunity.

Joined by members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC), Newsom also signed a bill that calls for a formal apology for slavery. AB 3089 sponsored by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. of Los Angeles, “affirms California’s recognition of the harms caused by chattel slavery and issues a formal apology, which will be memorialized with a plaque in the State Capitol.”