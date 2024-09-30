Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

California Bans Legacy Admissions

Walter Hudson
Sep 30, 2024

California has banned legacy admissions, making it illegal for public and private universities in the state to consider an applicant’s relationship to alumni or donors when deciding whether to admit them.

California’s law, which will take effect Sept. 1, 2025, is the nation’s fifth legacy admissions ban, but only the second that will apply to private colleges.

“In California, everyone should be able to get ahead through merit, skill, and hard work,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “The California Dream shouldn’t be accessible to just a lucky few, which is why we’re opening the door to higher education wide enough for everyone, fairly.”

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning the use of affirmative action in college admissions, proponents of AB 1780 advocated for admissions criteria that additionally ensure that factors like wealth or personal relationships do not unduly influence admissions decisions.

Under the new law, all private colleges and universities in the state must submit an annual report to disclose compliance.

“If we value diversity in higher education, we must level the playing field,” said California Assemblymember Phil Ting, who sponsored the legislation. “That means making the college application process more fair and equitable. Hard work, good grades and a well-rounded background should earn you a spot in the incoming class – not the size of the check your family can write or who you’re related to.”

