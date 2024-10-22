Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy Named President and CEO of AACTE

Walter Hudson
Oct 22, 2024


Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, a prolific researcher who has led the School of Education at American University as its dean for the past eight years, has been selected president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education. Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoyDr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy

"I'm honored to take on this new role at AACTE, an organization with such a rich tradition of leadership, advocacy, and innovation," said Holcomb-McCoy. "It's also a role that brings together my love for educator preparation and my desire to discover new ways to ensure PK-12 students have the best education, no matter their background or circumstance." 

A former public-school educator, Holcomb-McCoy served as vice provost for faculty affairs and vice dean of academic affairs in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University prior to her arrival at AU. She has also been an associate professor in the Department of Counseling and Personnel Services at the University of Maryland College Park and director of the School Counseling Program at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York. 

"Dr. Holcomb-McCoy's vision and passion for educators, students, and their families are clear, and her collaborative experiences in PK-12 through higher education will serve her well as she leads our organization forward," said Dr. Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, chair of AACTE's Board of Directors. 

Established in 1948, AACTE is the leading organization focused on educator preparation. Holcomb-McCoy will succeed Dr. Lynn M. Gangone, who retired last month.  

Suggested for You
Dreamstime Xxl 178793522 Scaled
HBCUs
UNCF, TMCF Launch HBCU Voter Turnout Campaigns
Download (36)
Faculty & Staff
AAUP Releases New DEI Statement
Governor Gavin Newsom
Leadership & Policy
California Bans Legacy Admissions
Rep1 980x654
Leadership & Policy
California Governor Establishes a Black-Serving Institution Designation for Colleges and Universities
Related Stories
Education Finance 99045314 1x 62df186dd2d78
Leadership & Policy
More Relief for Student Debt Borrowers
Picture1
Leadership & Policy
A Decade Later: The Flint Water Crisis
Governor Gavin Newsom
Leadership & Policy
California Bans Legacy Admissions
Oip (14)
Leadership & Policy
New Series Highlights Policy Questions and Offer Action-Based Strategies
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Vice President, Administrative Services
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
UCHV Fellows in Law and Normative Thinking for AY 2025-26
Princeton University- UCHV
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Adjunct Faculty, Surgical Technology
Austin Community College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers