Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy Named President and CEO of AACTE





Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy, a prolific researcher who has led the School of Education at American University as its dean for the past eight years, has been selected president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at AACTE, an organization with such a rich tradition of leadership, advocacy, and innovation," said Holcomb-McCoy. "It's also a role that brings together my love for educator preparation and my desire to discover new ways to ensure PK-12 students have the best education, no matter their background or circumstance."

A former public-school educator, Holcomb-McCoy served as vice provost for faculty affairs and vice dean of academic affairs in the School of Education at Johns Hopkins University prior to her arrival at AU. She has also been an associate professor in the Department of Counseling and Personnel Services at the University of Maryland College Park and director of the School Counseling Program at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York.

"Dr. Holcomb-McCoy's vision and passion for educators, students, and their families are clear, and her collaborative experiences in PK-12 through higher education will serve her well as she leads our organization forward," said Dr. Marquita Grenot-Scheyer, chair of AACTE's Board of Directors.

Established in 1948, AACTE is the leading organization focused on educator preparation. Holcomb-McCoy will succeed Dr. Lynn M. Gangone, who retired last month.