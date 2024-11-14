Complete College America Offers Playbook on How Higher Education Can Bolster Civic Engagement





In the aftermath of the Presidential election, a new report outlines the importance of colleges and universities prioritizing civic education.

Complete College America (CCA), which has the mission to raise postsecondary attainment in the U.S., released a white paper that outlines how U.S. higher education institutions can strengthen democracy by prioritizing civic engagement and civic education in the student experience. “Complete College, America: Harnessing the Power of Higher Education to Renew American Democracy” examines actionable steps that colleges and universities can take to prepare students to be ready for today’s workforce and be active, informed citizens.

By making civic education a priority, higher education can play a role in fostering civic awareness and engagement skills. The report provides an outline for how faculty, staff and administrators can infuse the curriculum with informative material, forge partnerships with community-based organizations and create opportunities for students to learn and practice the relevant skills.

“College campuses are really the right place for that type of discourse to happen, making sure that we are able to think about having opposing views and talk in ways that are more meaningful and engaging and not just yelling and screaming at each other,” said Dr. Yolanda Watson Spiva, president of CCA.

Identifying and speaking about common goals, such as the economy and how to create more jobs, is highly beneficial, noted Watson Spiva. “We may not come out on the other end in full agreement, but we should be able to find some common ground,” she said.

Dr. Shiang-Kwei Wang, vice president for academic affairs and provost at Hostos Community College in New York City, said the CCA report provides a comprehensive guide for institutions like Hostos, where the mission is serving underrepresented populations and preparing students for civic and professional roles.

“CCA’s recommendations for increased accessibility, curriculum reform and data-driven support systems underscore the essential role that higher education must play in sustaining democracy,” said Wang. “The national discourse around democratic participation has heightened our commitment to ensuring that students leave Hostos with a sense of responsibility toward their communities and democracy.”

Higher education is an engine for social and economic mobility. By earning degrees and credentials, individuals are able to increase their earning potential. Unfortunately, access to higher education is often limited by cost. The report emphasizes the importance of financial resources, including advocating for investment in public institutions. Wang said the report’s statement that students are more likely to complete if they can attend full-time is accurate.

Watson Spiva referenced the way America came together around the launch of the space program to land a man on the Moon. Now, she added, higher education needs to play a big part in galvanizing people around ideas that unite. Hopefully, that will help policy makers reprioritize how funds are allocated to fuel that engine.

“Budgets reflect priorities,” said Watson Spiva. “We’re not going to get those outcomes in terms of economics, labor market outcomes and increasing GDP (Gross Domestic Product) if we don’t have those sorts of investments.”

Also, noted in the report is that admissions policies should prioritize potential over privilege. There should be adequate support services. Experiential learning will enhance and heighten the educational experience.

The report addresses how institutions and national higher education organizations can collaborate to enhance these opportunities. The Civic Learning and Democracy Engagement (CLDE) Coalition has put forth a framework that involves four intersecting forms of civic learning: (1) democratic knowledge, (2) bridge-building and problem-solving skills, (3) practical experience and projects and (4) career-related civic and ethical learning.

“At Hostos, civic engagement is woven into various aspects of our curriculum and student life,” said Wang. “Many of our courses integrate service-learning projects that encourage students to work on real-world issues in their communities. For example, students in community health programs might work on initiatives related to health education in local schools, fostering a connection between academic learning and community impact.”

An example cited in the report is the Metro College Success Program at San Francisco State University, which has civic learning and engagement as a key part of its student success strategy. It begins with a cohort model and a career-themed general education pathway for the first two years. In upper-division courses, students analyze social justice issues within the context of the local economy. This prepares students for careers and to be good citizens.

At Hostos, many courses prepare students to critically examine societal issues and develop competencies to advocate for social justice, analyze policy and build community. Faculty are supported in conducting courses that foster open, respectful dialogue on complex social issues, said Wang.

“It cannot be a tangential, peripheral set of activities,” said Watson Spiva. “Interweave it back into the fabric of what a postsecondary experience should be. … If every student is given the opportunity to have these sorts of experiences and they’re part and parcel of what the curriculum looks like on these campuses, then I think it will democratize it so that all students can have access. Then, we’ll make sure that every student as they graduate from a postsecondary institution will have touched the four pillars by the time they graduate.”