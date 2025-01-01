Former President Jimmy Carter, Champion of Civil Rights and Education, Dead at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and tireless advocate for civil rights and education equality, died earlier this week at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter's presidency marked a significant turning point for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). In 1980, he signed Executive Order 12232, which established a federal program to strengthen and expand the capacity of HBCUs. The order directed federal agencies to increase participation of HBCUs in federal programs and ensure these institutions received a fair share of federal resources.

Every U.S. president has followed with an executive order on HBCUs since Carter issued his.

"HBCUs represent the hope and promise of our nation," Carter declared upon signing the order. "Their strength is America's strength." The executive order laid the groundwork for subsequent administrations to continue supporting these institutions, leading to billions in federal funding over the following decades.

Under Carter's leadership, the Department of Education's budget for HBCUs increased by over 40%, enabling critical infrastructure improvements and academic program expansions.

“President Carter’s policies helped HBCUs enhance their academic programs, infrastructure and research capabilities,” said the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), in a statement released after Carter’s death. “This support played a crucial role in expanding access to higher education for African American students, fostering educational opportunities, and promoting diversity in the higher education system.”

Beyond higher education, Carter's civil rights legacy includes strengthening the Civil Rights Commission and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. His administration vigorously enforced civil rights laws, filing numerous discrimination suits and securing landmark victories in housing and employment cases

“As president, Jimmy Carter recognized the devastating lack of representation in our federal courts and prioritized diversifying the judiciary—appointing more women and people of color than all previous presidents combined,” said Maya Wiley, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “This included the first Black woman appellate court judge in our nation’s history and a number of iconic civil rights lawyers nominated to serve in lifetime judgeships.”

Carter’s record on civil rights was strong, said Wiley, who added during his time in the White House, he signed landmark legislation, including the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CADAW). He also awarded Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously.

“When President Carter was inaugurated as the governor of Georgia in 1971, he forcefully remarked: ‘I say to you quite frankly that the time for racial discrimination is over,’” said Wiley. “More than five decades later, our nation must remember and celebrate his commitment to racial equality, his civil rights legacy, and his recognition of the dignity and humanity of all people.”

Carter's advocacy extended to other minoritized communities. He appointed record numbers of Hispanic Americans to federal positions and established the first presidential advisory committees on Asian American and Pacific Islander affairs. His administration strengthened bilingual education programs and worked to improve access to government services for non-English speakers.

After leaving office, Carter continued his civil rights work through the Carter Center, focusing on poverty reduction, conflict resolution, and human rights globally. He maintained close relationships with HBCU leaders and regularly spoke at their institutions about the ongoing importance of educational equity.

His death marks the passing of a president who transformed the relationship between the federal government and minority communities, particularly through education. The impact of Executive Order 12232 continues today, with HBCUs playing vital roles in providing opportunities and fostering leadership within Black communities.

“President Carter demonstrated dedication to uplifting marginalized communities, recognizing the transformative power of education,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. “His engagement with HBCUs, both as a leader and a supporter, emphasized his belief in empowering all students to reach their full potential.”

Dr. Miguel A. Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education, praised the former president with centralizing all federal education programs under one roof, thereby “elevating equal access to education to the presidential cabinet, where it belongs,” said Cardona. “Everything we do here at the Department to raise the bar for America’s students is part of President Jimmy Carter’s lasting legacy,” he added.

Carter is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His wife Rosalynn preceded him in death in 2023. Throughout their 77-year marriage, the Carters worked as partners in their humanitarian endeavors, including their shared commitment to education and civil rights.