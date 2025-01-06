Law School Admission Council Names Sudha Setty as New President and CEO





In a significant leadership transition at one of legal education's key institutions, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has appointed Sudha Setty as its new president and chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2025. Setty, who currently serves as dean of the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law, will bring her extensive experience in legal education and commitment to diversity to the organization.

Setty's appointment follows a national search led by Marcilynn Burke, dean of Tulane Law School, and Rebecca Scheller, chief administrative officer at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

"Sudha has a compelling vision for LSAC and will inspire us all to even greater achievements," said Scheller. Burke added that "Sudha's accomplishments and skill set as a dean and faculty member fit well with the aspirations of LSAC in its next chapter."

As dean at both CUNY School of Law and previously at Western New England University School of Law, Setty has demonstrated a strong commitment to social justice and expanding access to legal education. At CUNY Law, she notably expanded the Pipeline to Justice program and established the First Impressions Youth Legal Collaborative, which engages students from middle school through college in legal education.

Making history as the first South Asian American woman to serve as dean of an ABA-accredited law school, Setty has been particularly focused on diversity and inclusion in leadership roles. "We must collectively do more to support those who have been historically excluded from leadership roles," she said.

A nationally recognized scholar in national security and comparative civil rights law, Setty is an elected member of the American Law Institute and has served on several prestigious committees, including the Deans Steering Committee of the Association of American Law Schools.

"Law schools and higher education face enormous challenges and opportunities," Setty said. "These profound issues require all of us to work together towards building a well-equipped, diverse, and engaged legal profession."

Setty will succeed former president Kellye Testy, who departed in July to lead the Association of American Law Schools. Susan Krinsky will continue serving as interim president until Setty assumes her new role.

LSAC, a not-for-profit organization, plays a crucial role in legal education by promoting access, equity, and fairness in law school admission and supporting aspiring legal professionals throughout their educational journey