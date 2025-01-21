Trump Executive Order Targets Federal DEI Initiatives, Drawing Swift Backlash



President Donald J. Trump issued a sweeping executive order Monday evening aimed at dismantling all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies, sparking immediate criticism from civil rights organizations and business leaders.

The executive order, titled "Restoring Merit-Based Excellence in Federal Employment," claims that DEI programs have "embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government." The order further argues that such initiatives have replaced merit-based systems with what it terms a "divisive preferential hierarchy."

"We're returning to a system based on merit, not quotas," Trump said during the signing ceremony in the Oval Office. "This order will save taxpayers billions and restore fairness to federal hiring."

The order's reach extends beyond personnel policies to include federal contracting and grant-making processes. Companies with federal contracts will need to certify they do not maintain DEI programs that the order defines as "discriminatory practices."

Wall Street analysts suggest the order could affect thousands of government contractors, though its full economic impact remains unclear pending legal challenges.

Civil rights organizations and business leaders quickly condemned the move. Dr. Andrea Abrams, executive director of Defending American Values Coalition, called the order "a cowardly, alarming assault on our nation's economy and fundamental American values."

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a partisan issue," Abrams said in a statement. "The majority approve of these core American values that benefit our economy and strengthen democracy by ensuring that all people, no matter their background or zip code, have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in our nation."

The American Pride Rises Network, a coalition of civil rights organizations, warned that the order "could set our nation back for generations to come" and urged companies to maintain their DEI commitments despite the new federal stance.

In a related development, sources within the Defense Department indicate the administration is preparing a separate order to restore Confederate names to military bases that were renamed under the Biden administration. When asked about this potential move, White House Press Secretary James Mitchell said details would be forthcoming but declined to provide a specific timeline.