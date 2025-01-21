Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Trump Executive Order Targets Federal DEI Initiatives, Drawing Swift Backlash

Walter Hudson
Jan 21, 2025


President Donald J. Trump issued a sweeping executive order Monday evening aimed at dismantling all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federalPresident Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump agencies, sparking immediate criticism from civil rights organizations and business leaders.

The executive order, titled "Restoring Merit-Based Excellence in Federal Employment," claims that DEI programs have "embedded deeply unpopular, inflationary, illegal, and radical practices within every agency and office of the Federal Government." The order further argues that such initiatives have replaced merit-based systems with what it terms a "divisive preferential hierarchy."

"We're returning to a system based on merit, not quotas," Trump said during the signing ceremony in the Oval Office. "This order will save taxpayers billions and restore fairness to federal hiring."

The order's reach extends beyond personnel policies to include federal contracting and grant-making processes. Companies with federal contracts will need to certify they do not maintain DEI programs that the order defines as "discriminatory practices."

Wall Street analysts suggest the order could affect thousands of government contractors, though its full economic impact remains unclear pending legal challenges.

Civil rights organizations and business leaders quickly condemned the move. Dr. Andrea Abrams, executive director of Defending American Values Coalition, called the order "a cowardly, alarming assault on our nation's economy and fundamental American values."

"Diversity, equity and inclusion is not a partisan issue," Abrams said in a statement. "The majority approve of these core American values that benefit our economy and strengthen democracy by ensuring that all people, no matter their background or zip code, have the freedom and opportunity to thrive in our nation."

The American Pride Rises Network, a coalition of civil rights organizations, warned that the order "could set our nation back for generations to come" and urged companies to maintain their DEI commitments despite the new federal stance.

In a related development, sources within the Defense Department indicate the administration is preparing a separate order to restore Confederate names to military bases that were renamed under the Biden administration. When asked about this potential move, White House Press Secretary James Mitchell said details would be forthcoming but declined to provide a specific timeline.

Suggested for You
Dr. Waded Cruzado
Latinx
Montana State's Dr. Waded Cruzado Makes History as APLU's First Latina President
Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy
Leadership & Policy
Education Experts Warn Against Potential Dismantling of U.S. Department of Education
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Biden Administration Reaches Historic Milestone: Over 5 Million Americans Receive Student Loan Forgiveness
Sudha Setty
Leadership & Policy
Law School Admission Council Names Sudha Setty as New President and CEO
Related Stories
From left to right clockwise: Dr. Michael Gavin of Delta College; Patricia A. McGuire of Trinity Washington University; Dr. Michael S. Roth of Wesleyan University, and Eric Mlyn, director of the Democracy and Politics of American Higher Education project at Duke University’s Kenan Institute for Ethics.
Leadership & Policy
College Presidents Unite to Defend Against Rising Threats to Higher Education
Ashford
Leadership & Policy
Biden Administration Cancels $4.5 Billion in Student Debt for Former Ashford University Students
Dr. Cheryl Holcomb-McCoy
Leadership & Policy
Education Experts Warn Against Potential Dismantling of U.S. Department of Education
Dr. Miguel A. Cardona
Leadership & Policy
Biden Administration Reaches Historic Milestone: Over 5 Million Americans Receive Student Loan Forgiveness
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Educational Media Producer, Editor
Brown University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Capital Project Manager
Community College of Baltimore County
President (Fresno City College)
State Center Community College District
Dean College of Public Health
Temple University
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers