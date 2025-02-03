Education Department Places Dozens on Leave in DEI Crackdown





The U.S. Department of Education has placed dozens of employees on paid administrative leave following President Donald J. Trump's executive order targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in federal government, affecting workers who previously participated in diversity training initiatives.

At least 55 employees were placed on leave as of Friday evening, with numbers expected to rise. The affected employees span various roles across the department, including civil rights attorneys, program manager analysts, loan regulators, and staff working on special education accommodations.

Most notably, many of the affected employees had participated in the department's "Diversity Change Agent" training program, which was actively promoted during Trump's first administration when Betsy DeVos served as Education Secretary. A 2019 email from the department's human resources office revealed a goal of training 400 employees through this voluntary program, encouraging staff participation as part of the agency's strategic approach to workforce diversity.

The situation has raised concerns about what some view as a contradictory stance, given that the department previously encouraged participation in these training programs.

Employees placed on leave received notification that they would continue receiving full salaries and benefits but were instructed not to perform work-related tasks or enter office premises. Their email access was immediately suspended. The department emphasized in its communications that the leave was not for “any disciplinary purpose.”

The impact extends beyond the Education Department. At the Department of Energy, at least 14 employees have been placed on similar leave, with only three holding specific diversity and inclusion positions. The majority worked in roles such as veteran recruitment and workplace improvement initiatives.

Subodh Chandra, representing one affected employee, highlighted the case of his client, a West Point graduate and army veteran, who was appointed to the employment, engagement and diversity council during Trump's first term by his own political appointees.

"My client, a veteran, did nothing to violate any executive order. Nor did any of his similarly situated colleagues," Chandra noted.

The moves come as part of Trump's broader initiative to eliminate DEI programs throughout the federal government, raising concerns about potential disruptions to core agency functions, including the management of federal student loans and FAFSA processing. Some view these actions as part of a larger strategy, given Trump's campaign promise to shut down the Education Department, which he claims has been influenced by "radicals, zealots and Marxists."

Union representatives report growing anxiety among federal workers, telling Diverse that they believe the administration might be trying to pressure employees into voluntary resignations. "

As this situation continues to unfold, the impact on federal education services and the future of diversity initiatives in government agencies remains uncertain. The Department of Education has not yet responded to requests for comment on these developments.