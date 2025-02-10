Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

California Sets Ambitious 70% College Attainment Goal Amid Persistent Equity Gaps

Walter Hudson
Feb 10, 2025

The College Futures Foundation has released a comprehensive report highlighting California's push to achieve 70% postsecondary attainment by 2035, while revealing Young Woman Holding A Diploma On Graduation 768x512significant racial and socioeconomic disparities in college completion rates across the state.

Currently, just 56% of California adults aged 25-64 hold a postsecondary degree or credential, according to the February 2025 report. While this rate has steadily increased and matches national averages, it falls well short of the state's aspirations, particularly for underserved communities.

The data shows stark disparities in educational attainment among recent high school graduates. Over half of Asian students and nearly 40% of white students earn a college degree within eight years of high school graduation, while less than 20% of low-income, Black, or Latinx students reach the same milestone. These gaps persist across California's entire higher education system, from community colleges to the University of California.

Among first-time students at California Community Colleges, only 17% earn a degree or certificate or transfer to a four-year college within four years. The California State University system shows better results, with 62% of students completing bachelor's degrees within six years, while the University of California leads with an 86% completion rate.

“Improving college attainment and increasing economic mobility among California adults—especially those who have been underserved by the current education systems—demands intentional effort in multiple areas,” the report noted. The foundation emphasizes the need to focus on both recent high school graduates and adult learners returning to education.

The report identifies several key strategies to improve attainment rates, including:

·       Auditing administrative practices and policies to remove obstacles for first-generation college students

·       Reducing financial barriers by increasing aid coverage and streamlining aid processes

·       Investing in institutional support services like tutoring and mentoring

·       Strengthening alignment between education systems and workforce needs

The foundation's research shows that college completion is influenced by multiple factors, including individual circumstances, institutional policies, and broader societal conditions. Students' decisions to pursue and complete higher education are shaped by access to information, available resources, and the quality of their college experience.

For adult learners, who make up a significant portion of the student population, the challenges are distinct. Among students aged 25 or older who enroll in California Community Colleges, 22% earn a degree, certificate, or transfer to a four-year institution within four years. Nearly half of all Black students enrolled in community colleges are age 25 or older, highlighting the importance of supporting adult learners in achieving their educational goals.

The College Futures Foundation emphasizes that reaching the 70% attainment goal will require collaboration across multiple stakeholders and a sustained commitment to addressing equity gaps. The foundation is particularly focused on improving outcomes for Black and Latinx adults, those age 25 or older, and individuals facing significant financial barriers.

As California works toward this ambitious goal, the report underscores that success will require not only increasing college enrollment but also significantly improving completion rates across all demographic groups, particularly for those who have historically faced the greatest barriers to educational attainment.

