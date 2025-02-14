Ed Secretary Nominee Signals Major Shake-Up for DEI, Civil Rights





In a Senate confirmation hearing that has sent ripples through the higher education community, Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon acknowledged President Trump's directive to potentially dissolve the Department of Education, while facing pointed questions about diversity initiatives and civil rights protections in education.

During last Thursday's hearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), McMahon addressed concerns about the administration's stance on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in educational institutions. When pressed by Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) about Trump's executive order banning DEI programs, McMahon stopped short of providing clear guidance on the future of student cultural organizations and ethnicity-based clubs on campuses.

The hearing revealed mounting concerns about student data privacy and program funding. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) highlighted that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has already gained access to "highly sensitive student data" and has begun withholding congressionally approved funding meant to support schools and students.

Democratic senators expressed particular concern about the potential dismantling of the Education Department and its impact on civil rights enforcement and disability services in higher education. When questioned about relocating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) to the Department of Health and Human Services, McMahon defended the potential move by citing declining performance scores despite nearly a trillion dollars in spending since the department's establishment in 1980.

McMahon did make several commitments during the hearing, including a pledge to maintain the Pell Grant program, which provides crucial financial aid to millions of college students. She also addressed the issue of antisemitism on college campuses, though specific plans for addressing this concern were not detailed.

The hearing, which was interrupted multiple times by protesters advocating for public schools and trans students' rights, highlighted the complex challenges facing the department. McMahon acknowledged that any significant changes to the department's structure would require congressional approval, despite the president's stated desire to eliminate it through executive action.

While McMahon is expected to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Senate, her hearing has raised significant questions about the future of federal oversight of higher education, particularly regarding civil rights enforcement and diversity initiatives. The HELP panel is scheduled to vote on advancing her nomination to the full Senate floor next Thursday.

"It's always difficult to downsize, it's always difficult to restructure and reorganize in any department," McMahon said during the hearing, addressing concerns about recent administrative leaves and firings at the department. "I think people should always be treated with respect."

For the higher education community, the hearing left several crucial questions unanswered, particularly regarding the future of diversity programs and civil rights protections. Sen. Murphy's exchange about student cultural organizations highlighted the uncertainty facing many campus groups: "That's pretty chilling. I think schools all around the country are going to hear that," he noted after McMahon's noncommittal response about the permissibility of ethnicity-based student clubs under the new DEI restrictions.