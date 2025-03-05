AAUP Condemns Trump's Threats Against Campus Protests as "Antithetical to Democracy"

The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) issued a strongly worded statement Wednesday condemning President Donald J. Trump's recent comments threatening to expel and arrest student protesters and cut federal funding to colleges and universities that permit campus demonstrations.

AAUP President Dr. Todd Wolfson characterized Trump's remarks before Congress as having "all the markings of a dictator" and described the threats as "antithetical to democracy and to the aims of higher education."

"The AAUP defends the right to free speech and peaceful protest on college and university campuses, a time-honored tradition protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution," Wolfson said. The organization emphasized that students and faculty, including those with varied immigration statuses, are entitled to due process protections both legally and within their institutions.

The statement comes in response to Trump's recent comments in which he suggested that student protesters should face expulsion, potential arrest, and indicated his administration would consider withdrawing federal funding from educational institutions that allow campus demonstrations.

The AAUP specifically called on college presidents and administrators to uphold their "core mission of education in service of the common good" and to protect the rights of campus community members to express their political views.

"Our colleges and universities should encourage, not suppress, open and vigorous dialogue and debate about even the most deeply held beliefs," the statement read. "They should be places of free and open expression and inquiry."

The organization further said that "robust debate and the critical evaluation of different points of view are essential components of higher education and of the transmission of knowledge, and must be defended at all cost."

The AAUP's statement reflects growing concerns among academic freedom advocates about potential government interference in campus speech. Several civil liberties organizations have also expressed alarm over the president's comments, suggesting they could have a chilling effect on constitutionally protected expression.

Constitutional scholars note that previous Supreme Court decisions have established strong protections for political speech on college campuses, and any attempt to withdraw federal funding based solely on permitting peaceful protests would likely face significant legal challenges.

The White House has not yet responded to the AAUP's statement.

Founded in 1915, the AAUP is one of the nation's oldest and most influential organizations representing college and university faculty, with a long history of advocating for academic freedom and shared governance in higher education.



