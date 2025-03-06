EdTrust Addresses Possible Executive Order to Dismantle the Department of Education

In the wake of an expected plan by President Donald J. Trump to issue an executive order directing Education Secretary Linda McMahon to start the process of dissolving the Department of Education (ED), The Education Trust (EdTrust) convened experts from across the education sector on Thursday to discuss what such a move might mean for the nation at large.

“It’s what they laid out in Project 2025; it’s what they told us that he wanted to do along the campaign trail, and now that day has come.” said Denise Forte, president and CEO of EdTrust, a non-profit organization committed to advancing policies and practices to eradicate the racial and economic barriers embedded in the American education system. It describes its approach as equity-driven, data-centered and student-focused.

“There’s no question the future of our country depends on how well we educate today’s students,” said Forte. “Unfortunately, this administration does not share that belief.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that the elimination of ED would mean $5 billion in cuts for New York that would impact pre-school through higher education.

“What we do now with this generation of kids is going to make a difference for generations to come because it’s an investment in the future workforce, and we are in global competition,” said Hochul.

Conversations about dismantling the Department of Education are heartbreaking, added Dr. John B. King Jr., former Secretary of Education under the Obama administration and the current Chancellor of the State University of New York.

“We should be talking about national leadership on improving educational outcomes. How do we close the gaps in performance, particularly for our lowest income students, for our students with disabilities,” he said. “We should be talking about how do we help more students graduate from college and go onto successful careers in the jobs that we need to fill in this 21st century economy.”

Dismantling the Title I program, for example, would lead to the elimination of billions of dollars from schools that serve low-income students. There would be teacher layoffs, larger class sizes, fewer after-school programs and fewer opportunities. Currently, about 6.6 million Pell Grant recipients rely on federal aid to afford college.

“If you take away the Pell Grant program, you’re talking about denying the American dream to countless students who depend on that program to access higher education,” said King. “This is a moment where we need Congress to step up and stand up, and we need state and local leaders to make their voices heard in defense of public education.”

Keri Rodrigues Langan, president of the National Parents Union, said that the elimination of the ED would gut funding to public schools, particularly special education programs, adding that this was tried before, during President Ronald Reagan’s time in office, and eventually had to be walked back.

Dr. Winnie Williams, a special education teacher for the Chicago Public Schools and a member of Educators for Excellence, said that she was outraged by the Trump administration’s plans.

“As educators, we see firsthand the critical role that the department plays,” she said. “We understand that it strives hard to ensure that every child, especially children with disabilities, English language learners and students from marginalized communities have access to a high-quality education. … A well-educated population is essential for a country’s social and economic wellbeing.”

Dulce Gasga Perez, a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill studying public policy, grew up in the North Carolina public education system, which she said wasn’t always built for students like her, someone with a disability. There are currently 7.4 million students with disabilities who depend on ED for an equitable education. Without the enforcement of safeguards, schools, she added, can cut corners and leave students behind.

“It isn't just protections for students with disabilities,” Gasga Perez said. “In higher education, federally funded programs are keeping students like me in college. Our chances at an affordable education would disappear right alongside the department. Without the Department of Education and the federal support I receive, I wouldn't have the opportunities that I do today.”

King noted that elimination of ED and the responsibilities it holds, would require Congressional action.

“This is a moment where Congress needs to step up,” he said.