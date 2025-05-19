

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF) and the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies have unveiled a policy roadmap that places education equity among its top priorities for advancing Black communities in America.

The newly released "Forward Together: Black Policy Playbook for an Equitable America" provides evidence-based solutions for policymakers and advocates working to address persistent inequities in higher education and beyond.

"This collaboration between CBCF and the Joint Center demonstrates the power of partnership in advancing thoughtful, data-driven solutions to the complex challenges facing Black communities," said Nicole Austin-Hillery, President and CEO of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. "Together, we are equipping lawmakers, advocates, and changemakers with the tools they need to enact policies that move us closer to equity and justice for all."

The playbook identifies seven key areas critical to Black advancement, with education equity featured prominently alongside voting rights, economic opportunity, workforce development, healthcare access, criminal legal system reform, and technology policies. This multi-faceted approach recognizes that educational outcomes are deeply interconnected with other systemic barriers facing Black Americans.

According to Dr. Jonathan Cox, Vice President of the Center for Policy Analysis and Research at CBCF, the timing of this resource is particularly significant.

"This is a pivotal moment for Black Americans," Cox noted. "History has shown us that progress is often met with resistance. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that Black communities have the resources, rights, and opportunities to thrive."

While the playbook addresses a broad spectrum of policy areas, its focus on education equity has particular relevance for colleges, universities, and other higher education stakeholders. The recommendations aim to dismantle barriers to educational access and success that disproportionately affect Black students.

The report emphasizes the economic benefits of addressing these disparities, citing research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank demonstrating how increasing Black household wealth contributes to overall economic growth—a cycle that quality education plays a crucial role in sustaining.

Jessica Fulton, Joint Center Senior Fellow and Former Vice President of Policy, underscored the real-world impact of the playbook's recommendations. "Black Americans confront the challenges laid out across this report on a daily basis, but thoughtful, evidence-based policymaking can make an impact."

The strength of the playbook lies not only in its comprehensive scope but also in its collaborative development. Drawing on rigorous research and policy recommendations from multiple partner organizations, the report reflects a broad consensus on effective strategies for advancing equity.

"The Joint Center and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation were founded to advance the social, political, and economic status of Black Americans, and this policy agenda and partnership furthers that promise," said Joint Center President Dedrick Asante-Muhammad. "We are honored to engage in this critical partnership between the Joint Center and the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, and we thank the additional partners who provided crucial input."

For higher education institutions and policymakers committed to addressing racial disparities in educational outcomes, the playbook offers a valuable resource grounded in data and directed toward actionable solutions.