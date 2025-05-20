Former White House Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid with Focus on Education



Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta mayor who recently served in key positions at the Democratic National Committee and in the Biden administration, has announced her candidacy for governor of Georgia, with education and career training among her top priorities.

In her announcement video released Tuesday, Bottoms emphasized her commitment to improving educational pathways for Georgia's youth.

"My administration would help young people get better pathways to college or career training," Bottoms stated, signaling a focus on higher education access and workforce development that could significantly impact the state's educational landscape.

Bottoms, who would be the first Democratic governor of Georgia in more than two decades if elected, brings significant executive experience to her campaign. Her tenure as Atlanta mayor coincided with major national challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which dramatically affected educational institutions across the country.

During the pandemic, Bottoms notably challenged GOP Governor Brian Kemp's lifting of COVID restrictions, fighting in court to maintain Atlanta's mask mandates despite Kemp's order banning such measures. This conflict highlighted different approaches to public health in educational settings, with Bottoms advocating for stricter protocols to protect students and faculty.

In an interview preceding her announcement, Bottoms discussed how she directed COVID relief funding toward tangible programs including summer jobs for young people. This approach reflects her practical strategy toward connecting education with workforce development and addressing youth unemployment.

Her campaign also emphasizes Medicaid expansion, a policy position with significant implications for college students and university health systems. Georgia remains one of the states that has not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, a decision made under successive Republican administrations.

"These days, most Georgians are right to wonder: Who's looking out for us?" Bottoms asks in her announcement video, positioning herself as an advocate for Georgians across various sectors, including education.

Bottoms enters a race that could significantly impact higher education policy in Georgia, a state home to the prestigious University System of Georgia, which includes research institutions like Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, as well as numerous historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The former mayor's campaign comes at a time when Georgia's political landscape has been in flux. The state narrowly voted for Joe Biden in 2020 before supporting Donald Trump in 2024, highlighting its competitive nature. With education consistently ranking among voters' top concerns, Bottoms' emphasis on educational pathways could resonate with significant portions of the electorate.

State Attorney General Chris Carr has announced his candidacy on the Republican side, with more contenders expected to enter the race for the open seat, as Governor Kemp completes his second term.

For Georgia's educational institutions, particularly those serving diverse populations, the 2026 gubernatorial election could prove pivotal in determining state support for higher education, financial aid programs, and workforce development initiatives in the years ahead.