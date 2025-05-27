Contract of Brown University President Christina H. Paxson Extended

Brown University has announced that the contract of Dr. Christina H. Paxson, Brown’s president, has been extended an additional 2 years to June 30, 2028. Paxson has served as president of Brown since 2012.

“During a tumultuous time facing American higher education, Brown is fortunate to benefit from President Paxson’s steady and principled leadership,” wrote Brown University Chancellor Brian T. Moynihan in a letter to the Brown community on Tuesday. “We are excited that the University will continue to benefit from her strategic vision, boundless energy, unwavering dedication and fortitude during periods of momentous change,” Moynihan added.

According to a news release, Paxson said that as universities continue to face threats to academic missions, she “will continue to work with Brown community members to uphold the core principles that anchor the University.”

“The uncertainty of the times we are in, while challenging, has reaffirmed my belief in our mission and the dedication of Brown faculty, students and staff to serve the community, the nation and the world with distinction,” Paxson said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to lead this great university continues to be a privilege and an honor, and the work we have done together has been both fulfilling and inspirational.”