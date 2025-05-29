Federal Judge Extends Block on Trump Administration's Revocation of Harvard's International Student Enrollment Authority

A federal judge has extended a temporary restraining order preventing the Trump administration from implementing its decision to revoke Harvard University's authorization to enroll international students, a move that could affect roughly 25% of the institution's student body.

U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs announced Thursday that she would maintain the temporary order until it can be replaced by a preliminary injunction, though no timeline was established for when a formal injunction might be issued. The extension came on the same day as Harvard's 347th commencement ceremony.

The administration's challenge to Harvard's participation in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) stems from allegations that the university has failed to maintain proper oversight of international students and campus safety standards. According to a May 28 letter from the Department of Homeland Security, Harvard must now submit sworn statements and documentary evidence to challenge the revocation within 30 days.

The letter specifically requires Harvard to provide misconduct records of its international students and demonstrate that it maintains "a campus environment free from violence and antisemitism."

The dispute represents the latest escalation in tensions between the Trump administration and one of the nation's most prestigious institutions. Last month, the administration stripped Harvard of $2 billion in federal research grants, prompting the university to file a lawsuit. President Trump subsequently indicated on Truth Social that he was considering redirecting an additional $3 billion in grant funding from Harvard to trade schools.

These actions followed Harvard's refusal to comply with demands from the Trump administration's Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism, which sought oversight authority over the university's admissions and hiring processes and wanted to subject faculty to government audits.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem characterized Harvard's response as evidence that the institution "disdains the American people and takes for granted U.S. taxpayer benefits." She added that the university has shown "a repeated pattern of endangering its students and spreading American hate."

If the revocation stands, international students currently enrolled at Harvard would need to transfer to other institutions to maintain their legal status in the United States. This requirement could significantly disrupt the academic trajectories of hundreds of students who represent approximately one-fourth of Harvard's student body.

The timing of the federal action coincides with broader restrictions on international student access.

Harvard President Dr. Alan Garber addressed the funding challenges in a Tuesday interview with NPR, focusing on the broader implications for research funding rather than the specific destination of redirected funds.

"What the real question is, how much value does the federal government get from its expenditures on research?" Garber said, emphasizing the university's contribution to federal research priorities.

The university has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the SEVP revocation specifically, but its legal team successfully obtained the initial temporary restraining order hours after the administration announced its decision last week.

Experts say that the Harvard case signals the administration's broader approach to regulating access to higher education in the United States. The combination of research funding cuts, international student enrollment restrictions, and enhanced visa screening procedures represents a comprehensive effort to reshape the landscape of American higher education.