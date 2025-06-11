AASCU Selects 26 Higher Education Leaders for 2025 Millennium Leadership Initiative Cohort

The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has named 26 senior-level higher education professionals to participate in its 2025-2026 Millennium Leadership Initiative, as the premier leadership development program continues its mission to diversify college and university presidencies.

The cohort begins programming June 11-14 in Washington, D.C., marking the 26th iteration of the initiative that has produced 166 college and university presidents and chancellors since its 1999 launch.

Established under the advisement of AASCU's African American member presidents, MLI specifically aims to prepare higher education leaders from traditionally underrepresented communities for the nation's top academic posts. The program provides participants with mentoring from experienced presidents, shadowing opportunities, and comprehensive training on the complexities of modern higher education leadership.

"We are pleased to welcome the incoming cohort of talented and qualified individuals to MLI as they embark on their professional journeys to fill presidencies, chancellorships, and other senior-level vacancies in higher education," said AASCU President and CEO Dr. Charles L. Welch.

The initiative addresses a critical need in higher education leadership diversity, particularly as student demographics continue to shift toward first-generation, low-income, and students of color comprising the "new majority" on many campuses.

Throughout the year-long program, participants receive guidance from MLI's President in Residence Dr. Mickey Burnim and engage in workshops, discussions, and practical training designed to prepare them for presidential responsibilities. The immersive experience includes direct mentoring relationships with sitting presidents and chancellors.

Since MLI's inception, 777 college and university leaders have completed the program. Beyond the 166 who have become presidents or chancellors, 46 alumni have served in multiple presidential or chancellor roles, demonstrating the program's effectiveness in developing sustainable leadership pipelines.

AASCU represents 350 public colleges, universities, and systems nationwide that share commitments to teaching-centered cultures and serving underrepresented student populations. The organization's emphasis on developing diverse leadership reflects its member institutions' demographic realities and educational missions.

The 2025 cohort joins a network spanning from California to Connecticut, representing institutions that collectively serve millions of students across diverse communities and economic backgrounds.

The initiative represents one of several AASCU leadership development programs, including the Emerging Leaders Program and Academy for New Provosts, all designed to build comprehensive leadership pipelines for public higher education institutions.

Programming for the 2025 cohort continues through March 2026, with participants expected to complete the initiative equipped with the networks, skills, and philosophical frameworks necessary for senior-level academic leadership roles.