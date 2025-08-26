George Mason University President Refuses Federal Demand for Civil Rights Apology

George Mason University President Dr. Gregory Washington will not issue an apology demanded by the U.S. Department of Education following the agency's determination that the Virginia institution violated federal civil rights law, according to a letter obtained by Diverse.

The Education Department concluded Friday that George Mason violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by "using race and other immutable characteristics in university practices and policies, including hiring and promotion." The Trump administration launched the civil rights investigation into the school's hiring practices last month.

As part of a proposed resolution agreement with a 10-day deadline, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) required Washington to personally release a statement to the university community affirming Title VI compliance and apologize for "promoting unlawful discriminatory practices in hiring, promotion, and tenure processes."

However, attorney Douglas Gansler, representing Washington and the university's Board of Visitors, firmly rejected the demand in a letter sent to the board. "Both Washington and the board are 'far from needing to apologize,'" Gansler wrote, arguing that the federal investigation was incomplete and the conclusions premature.

The letter challenges the foundation of the federal allegations, noting that "no job applicant has been discriminated against by GMU, nor has OCR attempted to name someone who has been discriminated against by GMU in any context." Gansler characterized the discrimination allegations as "a legal fiction" and argued that OCR's claims "border on the absurd."

An apology, the letter contends, would constitute an admission of unlawful conduct, potentially exposing the university and its board to legal liability "for conduct that did not occur under the Board's watch."

Despite rejecting the apology demand, George Mason has already taken significant steps to align with new federal requirements since President Trump began his second term. The university has ceased affirmative action programs for women and minorities, dissolved its Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and reviewed diversity statements in job postings.

Additionally, at least 17 positions associated with DEI initiatives have been eliminated or restructured, and several diversity-related programs have been discontinued. Gansler's letter emphasized that these changes occurred "well before the federal government turned its attention to GMU" and demonstrated the university's effort to "stay ahead of the curve."

The university's legal team criticized the OCR investigation as rushed and incomplete. "The OCR investigation process has been cut short, and 'findings' have been made in spite of a very incomplete fact-finding process," the letter stated.

Gansler requested inclusion in future discussions about the university's response to federal demands, noting that "the journey toward striking any agreement with OCR must begin with a shared set of facts, which we do not yet have."

The Office for Civil Rights did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The standoff reflects broader tensions as the Trump administration intensifies scrutiny of diversity and inclusion practices at higher education institutions nationwide.