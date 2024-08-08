Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DWAYNE LEE PINKNEY

Johnny Jackson
Aug 8, 2024

Dr. Dwayne Lee PinkneyDr. Dwayne Lee PinkneyDwayne Lee Pinkney has been appointed executive senior vice chancellor for administration and finance and chief financial officer at the University of Pittsburgh. He served as executive vice president for finance and administration at Indiana University. Pinkney holds a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from North Carolina A&T State University, an MPA from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The trusted source for all job seekers