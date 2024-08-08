Dwayne Lee Pinkney has been appointed executive senior vice chancellor for administration and finance and chief financial officer at the University of Pittsburgh. He served as executive vice president for finance and administration at Indiana University. Pinkney holds a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from North Carolina A&T State University, an MPA from the University of Pittsburgh, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
DWAYNE LEE PINKNEY
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More