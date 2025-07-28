Kerwyn Flowers, who joined the Florida State University College of Medicine in 2017 and has served as Director of Rural Medical Education since 2019, has been appointed dean of the Tallahassee Regional Campus of Florida State University.

Flowers earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Florida A&M University and is a graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Family Medicine Residency at Akron City Hospital in Ohio and later returned to private practice in North Florida and South Georgia.

Prior to her arrival at the College of Medicine in the Department of Family Medicine and Rural Health, Flowers was a faculty member of the Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. There, she trained residents and medical students and served as Director of Osteopathic Medical Education

One of the College of Medicine’s six regional campuses, where students gain clinical experience out in the community, the Tallahassee Regional Campus is home to approximately 40 third- or fourth-year medical students and 10 physician assistant students each year.