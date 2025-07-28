Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Kerwyn Flowers

Jul 28, 2025

Dr. Kerwyn FlowersDr. Kerwyn FlowersKerwyn Flowers, who joined the Florida State University College of Medicine in 2017 and has served as Director of Rural Medical Education since 2019, has been appointed dean of the Tallahassee Regional Campus of Florida State University.

Flowers earned her undergraduate degree in chemistry from Florida A&M University and is a graduate of the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her Family Medicine Residency at Akron City Hospital in Ohio and later returned to private practice in North Florida and South Georgia.

Prior to her arrival at the College of Medicine in the Department of Family Medicine and Rural Health, Flowers was a faculty member of the Floyd Medical Center in Rome, Georgia. There, she trained residents and medical students and served as Director of Osteopathic Medical Education

One of the College of Medicine’s six regional campuses, where students gain clinical experience out in the community, the Tallahassee Regional Campus is home to approximately 40 third- or fourth-year medical students and 10 physician assistant students each year.

Suggested for You
Dr. Christy Chancy Bridges
On the Move
Christy Chancy Bridges
Dr. Keyana Scales
On the Move
Keyana Scales
E909 D67 F 350 E 46 Db 809 D E28115 Cb5243
On the Move
Morris Thomas
Josephine O. Ibironke
On the Move
Josephine O. Ibironke
Related Stories
Dr. Christy Chancy Bridges
On the Move
Christy Chancy Bridges
Dr. Keyana Scales
On the Move
Keyana Scales
E909 D67 F 350 E 46 Db 809 D E28115 Cb5243
On the Move
Morris Thomas
Josephine O. Ibironke
On the Move
Josephine O. Ibironke
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Lead Data Engineer
State Bar of California
Assistant Professor of Law (9 Mo, TT)
Samford University - Cumberland School of Law
Fellows in Law and Normative Thinking for AY 2026-27
Princeton University - UCHV
Lecturer in Korean, Non-Tenure Track
Baylor University - Modern Languages and Cultures
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers