Keyana Scales

Jul 24, 2025

Keyana Scales has been named senior vice president for enrollment management services at Howard University. In this role, she will lead the design and implementation of critical university strategies to attract, retain, and graduate the world’s most talented students. She will begin Aug 1, 2025.

Scales most recently served as senior vice president at Ruffalo Noel Levitz, an enrollment and donor management strategies company.   She previously served as vice president for enrollment management at Xavier University of Louisiana, where she oversaw the offices of admissions, financial aid, and the registrar. 

She also served as director of freshman recruitment and scholarships at the University of Minnesota, where she managed new student engagement through each stage of the enrollment funnel, as director of admissions at North Carolina A&T State University, and as associate director of undergraduate admissions at North Carolina State University. She has served on the board of directors for the Southern Association of College Admissions Counseling and was a member of the Southern Regional Council of the College Board and the Educational Advisory Board. 

Scales earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and a Master of Education degree in counselor education from North Carolina State University. She also earned a Doctor of Education degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Education with a focus on urban education and leadership.

