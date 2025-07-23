Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Morris Thomas

Jul 23, 2025

E909 D67 F 350 E 46 Db 809 D E28115 Cb5243Morris Thomas has been named Provost/Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Higher Education Administration at Wiley University.  

Thomas currently serves as the inaugural Assistant Provost for Digital and Online Learning and directs the Center for Excellence in Teaching, Learning, and Assessment at Howard University. He also holds tenure as a faculty member in the School of Education and serves as an adjunct lecturer in the School of Business at Howard.

Thomas earned a Ph.D from Morgan State University, and master’s degrees from Howard University, The Ohio State University, LaSalle University and New Jersey City University. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Fisk University.


 

