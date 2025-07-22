Josephine O. Ibironke has been appointed dean of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry (PCO), effective September 15, 2025.

As a founding faculty member of University of Pikeville’s Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO), Ibironke co-developed the college’s didactic and clinical pediatric optometry curriculum and created its Leadership in Healthcare course sequence, all while serving as an advisor to students.

Ibironke currently serves as associate dean of professional engagement and professor at KYCO, where she oversees residencies, continuing education, international partnerships, community outreach and career development pipelines that span the student life cycle.

Ibironke earned a Doctor of Optometry and Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Sciences from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, completed a residency in Binocular Vision & Pediatric Optometry, and later received an MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.