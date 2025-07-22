Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Josephine O. Ibironke

Jul 22, 2025

Josephine O. IbironkeJosephine O. IbironkeJosephine O. Ibironke has been appointed dean of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry (PCO), effective September 15, 2025.

As a founding faculty member of University of Pikeville’s Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO), Ibironke co-developed the college’s didactic and clinical pediatric optometry curriculum and created its Leadership in Healthcare course sequence, all while serving as an advisor to students.

Ibironke currently serves as associate dean of professional engagement and professor at KYCO, where she oversees residencies, continuing education, international partnerships, community outreach and career development pipelines that span the student life cycle.

Ibironke earned a Doctor of Optometry and Bachelor of Science degree in Visual Sciences from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, completed a residency in Binocular Vision & Pediatric Optometry, and later received an MPH from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

 

Suggested for You
Dr. Christina Royal
On the Move
Christina Royal
Dr. William Inboden
On the Move
William Inboden
Deborah F. Rutter
On the Move
Deborah F. Rutter
Jessica Berger
On the Move
Jessica Berger
Related Stories
Dr. Christina Royal
On the Move
Christina Royal
Dr. William Inboden
On the Move
William Inboden
Deborah F. Rutter
On the Move
Deborah F. Rutter
Jessica Berger
On the Move
Jessica Berger
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Visiting Instrumental Jazz Coordinator/Applied Music
Millikin University
Hematopathologist
The University of California Irvine (UCI)
Austin Community College
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
UCHV Fellows in Law and Normative Thinking for AY 2026-27
Princeton University- The University Center for Human Values
Assistant Professor in Law
Southern Methodist University - Dedman School of Law
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers