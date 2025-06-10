Jennifer Barker will lead the School of Film, Media & Theatre at Georgia State University as its new director, effective July 1.

A founding faculty member of the school, Barker is an associate professor in film and media studies at Georgia State, specializing in moving image aesthetics, cinema and the senses, film phenomenology and theories of spectatorship. Barker is the author of The Tactile Eye: Touch and the Cinematic Experience. She has twice been a research fellow with the Cinepoetics Center for Advanced Film Studies at Freïe Universität in Berlin and has served as the school’s graduate director for several years.

She received her M.A. and Ph.D. in Cinema and Media Studies from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.