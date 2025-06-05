Jason King has been named senior vice president for legal affairs and general counsel at Hofstra University.

King most recently served as associate vice president of strategic risk management and chief legal officer at The University of Texas at San Antonio, a role where he oversaw institutional risk and provided legal counsel to university leadership. Previously, he served as chief compliance and ethics officer for The University of Texas System Administration, where he held various roles from 2012 to 2023, and led the development and execution of a system-wide research compliance strategy that safeguarded a $3.5 billion research portfolio from foreign influence and misconduct.

Earlier in his career, King was an associate at Akers & Boulware-Wells, LLP, and assistant general counsel for the Texas Ethics Commission. King holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law.