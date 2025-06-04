Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

ETHAN POLLOCK

Jun 4, 2025

Dr. Ethan PollockDr. Ethan PollockEthan Pollock, a faculty member and academic leader with nearly 20 years of service to Brown University, will become the University’s new dean of the College, effective July 1. 

In the role, Pollock will serve as Brown’s senior officer with oversight of undergraduate programs, whose responsibilities include overseeing the University’s student-centered Open Curriculum, academic advising, study abroad, undergraduate research opportunities and career exploration. 

A professor of history and Slavic studies who joined the Brown faculty in 2006, Pollock has served as chair of the Department of History since 2020. Pollock holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Tufts University as well as master’s and Ph.D. degrees in history from the University of California, Berkeley. He spent two years as a U.S. history teacher in Moscow before earning his doctorate and has served as a fellow at George Washington University, Columbia University, the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, and the European University Institute. From 2003 to 2006, he was an assistant professor of history at Syracuse University.

