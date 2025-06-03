Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

TRAVIS NELSON

Jun 3, 2025

Dr. Travis NelsonDr. Travis NelsonTravis Nelson has been named Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Education at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Nelson has served in the interim role for the past year and served as associate dean of the College of LAE since 2022. Nelson joined UW-Platteville in 2010. He is a professor of political science and has also served in the roles of chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences and director of General Education. Nelson earned a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in political science from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Olaf College.

