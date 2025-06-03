Travis Nelson has been named Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Education at University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Nelson has served in the interim role for the past year and served as associate dean of the College of LAE since 2022. Nelson joined UW-Platteville in 2010. He is a professor of political science and has also served in the roles of chair of the Department of Criminal Justice and Social Sciences and director of General Education. Nelson earned a Ph.D. and Master of Arts in political science from UW-Madison and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Olaf College.