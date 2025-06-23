Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

ALBERT MOSLEY

Jun 23, 2025

Dr. Albert MosleyDr. Albert MosleyAlbert Mosley has been named the 8th president of Bethune-Cookman University. A first-generation college student from Shuqualak, Mississippi, Mosley earned his Ed.D at the University of Georgia in higher education administration and his D.D. (Doctor of Divinity) from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the GREAT Bethune-Cookman University,” Mosley said. “I look forward to partnering with our entire Wildcat community to build on the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and shape an inspiring future for B-CU.”

Board Chairman Pete Gamble called Mosley’s journey “a powerful reflection of the transformational impact we strive to deliver.” Mosley’s presidency begins July 7.

Suggested for You
Dr. Raquel Monroe
On the Move
RAQUEL MONROE
Dr. Alexia Hudson-Ward
On the Move
ALEXIA HUDSON-WARD
Dr. Jennifer Chatman
On the Move
JENNIFER CHATMAN
1920 Aravindchandrasekaran
On the Move
ARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN
Related Stories
Dr. Raquel Monroe
On the Move
RAQUEL MONROE
Dr. Alexia Hudson-Ward
On the Move
ALEXIA HUDSON-WARD
Dr. Jennifer Chatman
On the Move
JENNIFER CHATMAN
1920 Aravindchandrasekaran
On the Move
ARAVIND CHANDRASEKARAN
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Instructional Faculty, English
Clark State College
Austin Community College
Visiting Faculty - Accounting
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management
The University of California, Los Angeles
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Postdoctoral Fellow in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Southern Methodist University - O'Donnell Institute
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers