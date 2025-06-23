Albert Mosley has been named the 8th president of Bethune-Cookman University. A first-generation college student from Shuqualak, Mississippi, Mosley earned his Ed.D at the University of Georgia in higher education administration and his D.D. (Doctor of Divinity) from Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be selected as the 8th President of the GREAT Bethune-Cookman University,” Mosley said. “I look forward to partnering with our entire Wildcat community to build on the powerful legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and shape an inspiring future for B-CU.”

Board Chairman Pete Gamble called Mosley’s journey “a powerful reflection of the transformational impact we strive to deliver.” Mosley’s presidency begins July 7.