Erin Dunlop Velez has been named Vice President of Research at the Institute for Higher Education Policy (IHEP). She will lead IHEP’s research directors and analysts while stewarding a research portfolio aimed at identifying strategies that work to improve college access, completion, and value for all students.

Before joining IHEP, Velez served as Director of Education Research at RTI International. There, she led projects and teams contracted by the Institute of Education Sciences to administer flagship federal research studies including the Digest of Education Statistics, the Condition of Education, and the Baccalaureate and Beyond Longitudinal Study. Earlier in her career at the American Institutes for Research, she conducted original research and policy evaluation analysis focused on K-12 and postsecondary education.

Velez earned a B.A. in economics from William & Mary, and an M.A. and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Virginia.