Southwestern Community College Going Remote One Day a Week Due to Soaring Gas Prices

Jun 24, 2022

Southwestern Community College (SCC), in Sylva, North Carolina, is going remote one day a week due to soaring gas prices its staff are facing, Insider reported.Southwestern Community College

"Due to the ever-rising costs of gasoline, Southwestern Community College's administration has decided to move to virtual operations every Friday starting on June 10 at all SCC campuses and locations," the college said in a statement.

Staff will work virtually on Fridays and all buildings – except SCC’s Public Safety Training Center – will be closed on Fridays through "at least" Aug. 5. However, the school said that it will remain fully operational and that its one on-campus class on Fridays will continue as scheduled.

Average US gas prices were $4.94 a gallon Thursday, dropping to $4.58 in North Carolina, according to AAA. Yet although gas prices have fallen slightly recently, they remain far above pre-pandemic levels and around $2 more per gallon than this time in 2021.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Charlie Nelms
Opinion
Why I am Optimistic about the Future of HBCUs
Dr. Shaun R. Harper
Opinion
New Beyoncé Anthem Guaranteed to Resonate with Black Scholars, Again
Emil Guillermo
Opinion
Juneteenth and 40 Years After Vincent Chin
Dr. Kimberly Harden
Opinion
We Out!
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Residence Life Coordinator
University of South Carolina
Science Librarian
American University Library
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Assistant Professor (Tenure-Track)
Duke University Dept. of African & African American Studies
Language and Literacy Faculty Position
Georgia State University
Neuroscientist
Stanford University
Premium Employers
Gilman Diverse Issues Ad May 2022 Quarter
Missouri University of Science & Tech
Umkc Logo 450
University of Missouri - Kansas City
Uconn Wordmark Single Blue
UC
Csu Logo No Date
University of Missouri- St. Louis
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Leveling the Playing Field — Student Success and Equity with Dr. Pam Eddinger, president, of Bunker Hill Community College
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Diversity and inclusion in healthcare
Quality reporting and insightful coverage specifically for the healthcare industry.
Read More