Southwestern Community College Going Remote One Day a Week Due to Soaring Gas Prices

Southwestern Community College (SCC), in Sylva, North Carolina, is going remote one day a week due to soaring gas prices its staff are facing, Insider reported.

"Due to the ever-rising costs of gasoline, Southwestern Community College's administration has decided to move to virtual operations every Friday starting on June 10 at all SCC campuses and locations," the college said in a statement.

Staff will work virtually on Fridays and all buildings – except SCC’s Public Safety Training Center – will be closed on Fridays through "at least" Aug. 5. However, the school said that it will remain fully operational and that its one on-campus class on Fridays will continue as scheduled.

Average US gas prices were $4.94 a gallon Thursday, dropping to $4.58 in North Carolina, according to AAA. Yet although gas prices have fallen slightly recently, they remain far above pre-pandemic levels and around $2 more per gallon than this time in 2021.