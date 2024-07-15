Minority Mental Health Awareness Month: Improving Awareness, Access and Adoption

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month, and an important time to reflect upon the importance of improving awareness, access, and adoption of mental health resources among traditionally marginalized populations.

Data trends from the Healthy Minds Study reveal that, historically, mental health care among college students has varied greatly across race and ethnicity. Specifically, non-white college students have accessed mental health care at lower rates than white college students, despite research that suggests rates of mental health concerns are similar among white and non-white students. Other studies find that non-white students likely bear a higher burden of mental health concerns due to historic discrimination and systemic racism.

When students aren’t in the counseling center, they may not be in the classroom either. According to the 2024 Lumina-Gallup State of Higher Education Study, nearly two-thirds of students who considered stopping out say emotional stress or mental health concerns are significant reasons, with Black and Hispanic students more likely than their white peers to consider leaving their program in the past six months.

In May, Active Minds and TimelyCare released a report on loneliness, resilience, and mental health, that highlighted the importance of tailoring mental health resources to students’ needs and identities. For example, out of nearly 1,100 students surveyed nationwide, Black and Latino/a/e college students value having good mental health and taking care of their mental health the most compared to other racial and ethnic groups. They also identify that taking care of their mental health is more of a priority compared to their non-Black and non-Latino/a/e peers.

The Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities recently published new research from TimelyCare that demonstrates how virtual care can significantly enhance access to mental health care among college students across racial and ethnic groups. The findings underscore how access to 24/7 telehealth and teletherapy addresses and breaks down barriers to traditional mental health care among Black, Asian, and multiracial populations in particular, such as stigma, lack of access, limited hours, and cost. Increasing access for these historically underserved populations ultimately results in a more equitable distribution of mental health resources.

Colleges and universities have made significant strides and investments in student mental health. While disparities persist, here are some actionable ways campus leaders can continue to make progress in ensuring equitable mental health support across diverse student populations:

● Awareness – Telling students about mental health support during orientation or with an at the start of the semester isn’t enough; they need continual information dosing and reminders about resources offered by their school. From Homecoming to Holi festivities, take advantage of spreading awareness at events that celebrate campus life and students’ cultures. Ask student leaders to use their voices to increase awareness among their communities and influence their peers. And ensure culturally competent emotional support is readily available in the native languages of students speak, whether in-person, online or via translation services.

● Access – The elimination of DEI programs in many states has disrupted many students’ sense of belonging and space for community. Mental health resources are a respite if they’re available when, where and how students need support that sees them and values them for their identities and lived experiences. At every campus, but particularly in these, it’s more important than ever that students have equitable access to care so they can work through their emotions and experiences openly, authentically and confidentially. Peer communities and self-guided resources can be particularly affirming – and less intimidating – ways for students to seek help when they may not want or be ready to seek care from a mental health professional one-on-one.

● Adoption – Research has shown that representation in care improves patient trust and health outcomes. Unfortunately, only 10% of psychiatrists nationwide are Black, Hispanic, or Native American, according to the National Institute for Health Care Management Foundation. Virtual mental health providers can expand the reach of campus counseling and psychological services, increasing capacity from both a diversity and clinical load perspective. For example, TimelyCare providers are significantly less likely to be white (35%) than the benchmark (60%) in the most recent Center for Collegiate Mental Health annual report, with many more Black or African American providers (33% versus 13%). Ensuring diverse representation among providers helps create an atmosphere of trust, safety and patient adherence.

Improving awareness, access, and adoption of mental health resources among diverse student populations positively impacts student success and health equity. We owe it to the students we educate, counsel, and serve to invest in them now and throughout the year.

Nassim Bickham, is vice president of Care Transformation at TimelyCare.