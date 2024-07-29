The Anti-DEI Backlash: Crisis Facing Chief Diversity Officers in Higher Education

A rising tide of anti-DEI sentiment is sweeping across the U.S., leaving chief diversity officers (CDOs) in higher education feeling embattled and uncertain about their futures. Legislative attacks, budget cuts, and job insecurity have created a pervasive sense of crisis for these professionals. My colleagues in the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education increasingly share stories of shuttered diversity offices, reassignments, and career upheavals.

The consequences of this backlash are tangible. CDO positions are being eliminated, budgets slashed, and the very purpose of DEI work is being questioned. Several months ago, a fellow CDO confided in me about his abrupt reassignment from a leadership role to a non-administrator position with little connection to DEI work. He expressed deep disappointment and concern, worried about losing his job entirely, and felt disillusioned by his institution's wavering commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Weeks later, another colleague shared her exhaustion and frustration. Despite her vice president title, her role had morphed into a mix of event planning and student affairs tasks, far removed from the strategic DEI leadership she had envisioned. Feeling marginalized and unsupported, she ultimately decided to leave the profession altogether. These stories are not isolated incidents but emblematic of the career crisis gripping CDOs across the country.

Fueled by concerns about reverse discrimination, meritocracy, and academic freedom, the anti-DEI movement has gained significant traction. This has led to the introduction and passage of legislation in states like Florida and Texas that restrict or eliminate DEI initiatives on campuses. These legislative actions send a chilling message to CDOs and their teams, creating a climate of fear and uncertainty.

CDOs are uniquely vulnerable in this climate. The role itself is often ambiguous, with unclear expectations and responsibilities. CDOs also bear the brunt of emotional labor as they navigate sensitive issues of race, gender, and inequality. The personal toll of this work, coupled with the constant threat of attacks, can be immense. One colleague confided in me about being called a "diversity hire" in anonymous emails and social media posts, highlighting the personal nature of these attacks.

Navigating the Storm: Strategies for Resilience and Growth

As CDOs navigate the turbulent waters of the current anti-DEI climate, resilience and growth become paramount. Drawing on my experience as a mental health counselor and DEI practitioner, I offer practical advice and strategies to help CDOs weather this crisis while maintaining their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Build Strong Coalitions. One of the most effective ways to navigate the current crisis is by building strong coalitions. CDOs should actively seek allies across their institutions, including faculty, staff, and student groups who share a commitment to DEI. These alliances create a united front that is better equipped to advocate for and protect DEI initiatives. Collaborative efforts amplify the impact of DEI work and provide a broader base of support in times of adversity. By working together, CDOs and their allies can develop comprehensive strategies addressing resistance, promoting inclusivity, and fostering a sense of community, ultimately strengthening the institution’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Communicate the Value of DEI. Effective communication is crucial in countering the anti-DEI backlash. CDOs must articulate the value of DEI initiatives clearly and persuasively, highlighting their benefits for marginalized communities and the entire institution. This involves sharing data on positive outcomes of DEI work, such as improved student retention, enhanced campus climate, and a more robust learning environment. Demonstrating how DEI initiatives contribute to the institution's overall success can garner broader support and reduce resistance. By consistently and strategically communicating these benefits, CDOs can build a compelling case for the importance of DEI.

Adapt to Changing Circumstances. Flexibility and adaptability are key in navigating the ever- changing landscape of higher education. CDOs should remain open to revising strategies and approaches in response to new challenges. This may involve shifting focus from certain DEI activities to those less likely to be targeted by legislative actions or finding innovative ways to integrate DEI principles into broader institutional goals. Being adaptable allows CDOs to continue their work effectively, even in restrictive environments. Embracing change and seeking creative solutions can help maintain momentum and ensure that DEI efforts remain impactful and relevant despite external pressures.

Prioritize Self-Care. The emotional toll of the current climate cannot be overstated. CDOs must prioritize their own well-being to sustain their work in the long term. This involves setting boundaries to prevent burnout, engaging in regular self-care activities, and seeking professional mental health support when needed. Institutions can play a vital role by providing access to mental health resources and encouraging a culture that values self-care. By taking care of themselves, CDOs can maintain their resilience and effectiveness, ensuring they have the strength and energy to continue championing DEI initiatives despite ongoing challenges.

Seek Support from Professional Networks and Organizations. Professional networks and organizations offer invaluable support for CDOs. These networks provide opportunities for professional development, mentorship, and peer support. Engaging with these communities helps CDOs stay informed about best practices, gain new insights, and find solace in shared experiences. Additionally, participating in conferences and workshops can rejuvenate their commitment to DEI work and inspire new approaches. Leveraging the resources and support of professional networks enables CDOs to navigate challenges more effectively and continue making meaningful progress in their roles.

The Path Forward: A Vision for the Future of DEI Work. Despite the current challenges, the future of DEI work holds promise, rooted in perseverance and collaboration. As CDOs navigate these turbulent times, our resilience and dedication will pave the way for lasting change. By remaining persistent in our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, we can continue to foster environments where all individuals feel valued and respected. The path forward requires innovative thinking, strong alliances, and a willingness to adapt, but the impact of this work is profound and transformative. CDOs are called to persist in their advocacy, drawing strength from their campus communities and professional networks.

Together, we can build a more equitable and inclusive future for higher education, ensuring that DEI principles remain integral to institutional success and progress.

Dr. Harrison Davis is chief diversity officer and director for the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Life University.