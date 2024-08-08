Cultural Responsiveness in the Hospitality Industry: A Call to Action

FORD: This morning, I made arrangements to travel to an annual conference. When traveling, I am always reminded of how much work I must devote to having my needs met. Traveling while Black has been a lifelong challenge. Why?

· I often carry additional luggage.

· My bags are very heavy and full.

· I worry about forgetting items.

· I get frustrated and angry that hotel items are not meant for me and other people of color.

· I constantly search for hotels, without success, that are melanin friendly.

What are the issues?

· The hair dryer is not useful without a comb.

· The shampoo is not user-friendly to coarse and/or curly hair.

· The lotion does not contain enough moisturizer.

· The menu does seldom contain diverse options from different cultures.

· The hotel shops seldom have makeup in my skin tone.

So, for convenience, I must pack so much to take care of my needs and preferences as a Black person. I do not have the privilege and convenience of doing otherwise. The hotel industry must be mindful of this reality and be more culturally accommodating and responsive.

I joined forces with Anne who shares my passion for equity and cultural responsiveness, especially in the hospitality industry. Me as a consumer/client. Her as a hospitality professional.

TURPIN: The hospitality industry prides itself on delivering exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for all guests. Yet, there remains a significant gap in addressing the needs of diverse travelers, particularly Black women. This gap is not just a matter of inconvenience but a reflection of systemic oversight that can lead to feelings of exclusion and frustration among guests of color. Dr. Ford, a distinguished colleague, expressively highlights these challenges in her experiences while traveling for professional engagements.

Traveling While Black: A Personal Insight

Dr. Ford’s narrative, "Traveling While Black," serves as a critical lens through which we can examine the shortcomings in the hospitality industry. Her annual conference trips are stained by the additional burden of ensuring that her needs, which are often overlooked by standard hotel amenities, are met. This is not a trivial matter; it reflects the industry's broader opportunities that exist to build upon cultural awareness and responsiveness.

Packing for Inclusion

Dr. Ford’s story underscores a reality for many Black travelers: the need to pack extra items to compensate for what hotels fail to provide. This includes hair care products suitable for natural and curly hair, moisturizers that cater to diverse skin types, and makeup in a range of skin tones.

The frustration of having to bring along these essentials not only adds to the physical burden, but also serves as a constant reminder of the industry's failure to be inclusive.

In my travels with a diverse group of students, I have heard firsthand from Black female travelers who expressed similar experiences. They often resort to wearing braids or locks when traveling to manage the inadequacies of hotel amenities. At a recent conference with over 3,000 attendees, I noticed that the few Black women present predominantly had very short hair, braids, or locks, reflecting a collective response to these persistent challenges.

Why This Matters

The lack of appropriate amenities is more than an inconvenience; it is an exclusionary practice. When hotels fail to provide items that cater to all guests, they send a message that some guests are not valued or considered. This is particularly concerning in an industry built on the foundation of hospitality and inclusiveness.

Moreover, our population is forecasted to undergo a drastic shift, which is already occurring. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2045, the current majority will no longer be the majority in population (Vespa, Medina, & Armstrong, 2020). This demographic evolution underscores the urgency for the hospitality industry to become more culturally responsive and inclusive. The share of children who are non-Hispanic white is projected to fall from one-half to about one-third by 2060, indicating that future travelers will come from increasingly diverse backgrounds (U.S. Census Bureau, 2017).

Specific Areas for Improvement

To better illustrate this need, Dr. Ford highlights specific areas where hotels often fall short:

Hairdryers : Many hairdryers provided by hotels are not useful for those with coarse or curly hair unless they come with comb attachments.

: Many hairdryers provided by hotels are not useful for those with coarse or curly hair unless they come with comb attachments. Shampoos and conditioners : Standard hotel products often do not cater to the needs of thick or curly hair, requiring guests to bring their own.

: Standard hotel products often do not cater to the needs of thick or curly hair, requiring guests to bring their own. Lotions : Many provided lotions lack sufficient moisturizer for diverse skin types.

: Many provided lotions lack sufficient moisturizer for diverse skin types. Makeup: Hotel shops seldom stock makeup in a range of skin tones, leaving many guests unable to find suitable products.

Actionable Steps for the Hospitality Industry

Inclusive amenities: Hotels should stock items that cater to a variety of hair types, skin tones, and cultural preferences. This includes hair dryers with comb attachments, shampoos suitable for thick/coarse and curly hair, and a range of moisturizers and makeup products. Staff training: Cultural sensitivity training for staff can go a long way in creating a welcoming environment. Staff should be trained to understand and respect the diverse needs of all guests, ensuring that everyone feels valued and accommodated. Feedback mechanisms: Encourage feedback from guests about their experiences and use this information to make informed changes. This can help hotels stay responsive to the evolving needs of their diverse clientele. Partnerships with Black-owned businesses: Hotels can enhance their cultural offerings by partnering with Black-owned businesses for toiletries, beauty products, and even menu items. This not only supports the community but also ensures a more authentic and inclusive guest experience.

Conclusion

The hospitality industry has a responsibility to create environments where all guests feel welcomed and valued. By addressing the unique needs of Black travelers and being more culturally responsive, hotels can transform the travel experience into one that is inclusive and accommodating for all. Dr. Ford’s experiences are a call for change, urging us to recognize the gaps in our service and take meaningful steps towards a more inclusive hospitality industry.

Consideration for Cultural Responsiveness in Hospitality

By following this checklist, General Managers can ensure their hotels are more welcoming and inclusive for Black travelers, ultimately enhancing the guest experience for all.

Anne Turpin is an assistant clinical professor of hospitality management in the Department of Human Sciences at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Donna Y. Ford is a Distinguished Professor of Education and Human Ecology in the Department of Educational Studies within the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.