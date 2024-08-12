Going Back to School: Ensuring that Our Black Boys and Girls are Treated as Children

In a matter of days, our Black boys and girls will be returning to school. For some, especially our boys, this is not a time of celebration, as it should be. Instead of being taught, they are being unjustly punished - hyper-surveilled and hyper-penalized. The dismal numbers tell the story when it comes to discipline - suspension and expulsion. They do not lie. For example, Black boys are 19% of preschool but 52% of suspensions, according to data from the Office for Civil Rights Civil Rights Data Collection. Both groups are disciplined more than all other racial and ethnic boys and girls (See ocrdata.ed.gov). A recent report reveals ongoing troubling problems with the adultification of Black children.

Figure created by D.Y. Ford & E.M. Hines (2024). In Figure 1 and throughout this piece, we delineate 10 types of adultification we have witnessed as educational professionals and caregivers. After describing each, we disaggregate them to highlight similarities and differences for Black boys and girls (Table 1). This urgent call for change ends with recommendations for preK-12 educators to be pro-Black, anti-racist, culturally responsive advocates for these young Black students who are under their care.

Recommendations:

Childhood Advocacy and Justice for Black Boys and Girls in P-12 School Settings

Children are in our care for 13-14 years: educational advocates are needed.

NAME. Educators and families must be cognizant of the names in which they use with Black boys and girls. Calling them outside their names usually has negative racial and developmental implications. Black children should be addressed appropriately and from a strengths-based paradigm.

D.Y. Ford & E.M. Hines (2024). NICKNAME . Educators and families must stop giving Black boys and girls adult names. When a boy is six, he is not a little man. When a girl is eight, she is not a little mama. Children should not be made to feel older than they are. They have one time to be children, let them enjoy it.

SIZE. We cannot count the number of times, Black boys in particular are accused of being larger than their actual size. Often, they are described as being 6-feet tall, even if 5-feet. I (Ford) recall Black boys of all heights being afraid to go to school when announcements were made to beware of ‘a tall Black male….’ (then add hoody). Black girls are perceived as being larger with size in terms of weight and body portions (same with hyper-sexualization). This gives the impression that they are tough. Keep in mind that size is not analogous to aggression and danger. Consider the notion of ‘gentle giants’

NURTURANCE . Oftentimes, Black children are treated and seen as if they do not have feelings and do not need hugs and words of love, compassion, and forgiveness. Both are misconstrued as being tough and aloof. Empathy and care are the foundations of affirming Black students!

RESPONSIBILITY . At times, some Black children are assigned tasks that are usually the role of adults such as babysitting siblings. These tasks can hinder the development of Black children in terms of them having time to play with their peers, doing age-appropriate activities, and enjoying their siblings in the role of a sibling rather than the role of a parent. We are not saying that older siblings should not watch their siblings when needs, we are saying that placing them in this role frequently or permanently have implications for adultfying them.

HYPER-SEXUAL . Black children can be seen as sexual beings rather than as being appropriately developmental humans. Historically, Black bodies have been seen as recreational and used for sexual activities, especially with young girls. Educators must advocate for Black students to be seen as children, especially humans rather than sexual deviants.

AGGRESSiON. How Black children communicate can be seen as a form of aggression, particularly when they are angry, excited, and frustrated. However, educators must understand how Black children express themselves and that expression is not necessarily negative. Responding appropriately and understanding the context in which Black children are communicating can easily eradicate this stereotype.

GUILT. Black children are often presumed guilty until or if proven innocent. Educators must challenge their assumptions and engage in due process. Also, educators must challenge their beliefs and biases about Black students, especially those who have not been immersed in Black culture.

ACCOUNTABILITY. In so many ways, accountability overlaps with other characteristics, but also stands alone. This additional lack of forgiveness takes a toll on Black children who will make mistakes - part of the learning and growing process. We urge educators to recognize that all children make mistakes; all need empathy. We must use our teaching skills to provide strategies for critical thinking, contemplating decisions/actions, and productive problem solving.

PUNISHMENT. Black children tend to make up the highest percentage of students receiving referrals, suspensions, detentions, and expulsions. Cultural competency needs to be added to educator training to address the biases and beliefs that often come with the reason that Black children are severely punished. Moreover, schools must call out educators who promote anti-Blackness and become anti-racists to ensure equitable and culturally responsive practices when it comes to Black students and school discipline.

A Final Word

We urge educators to be reflective, to give serious consideration to where the aforementioned views – misperceptions – come from. Social media is a major factor. False allegations and advertisements are brainwashing. Subliminal messages are pervasive and powerful. The following guide is useful for strategies to be aware of and block messages. You must be your own headphone and learn to cancel the noise in the best interest of your/our Black boys and girls – and yourself personally and professionally. Children know when you care about them, when you believe in them, when you trust them. And when you don’t. As the saying goes: ’Children don’t care what you know until they know that you care.’ Please recall that education is a helping profession, and as important as the medical profession. Children’s lives depend on us.

Dr. Donna Y. Ford is a Distinguished Professor of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Erik M. Hines is a professor in the Division of Child, Family, and Community Engagement at George Mason University.