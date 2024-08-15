Fostering a New Era of Success: Cultivating Black Male Educators to Propel Student Achievement

The American education system faces a persistent and troubling gap: the significant underrepresentation of Black male educators. With Black males making up only about 2% of all educators nationwide, this issue is more than a diversity problem. It is a systemic crisis that impacts student outcomes and educational equity.

Research underscores the profound impact of Black teachers on preK-12 student achievement, particularly for students from racially and ethnically diverse backgrounds. In fact, studies indicate that having a Black teacher significantly increases the likelihood of Black students graduating high school and enrolling in college. Specifically, Black students who have one Black teacher by third grade are 13% more likely to graduate high school and 19% more likely to enroll in college. With two Black teachers, their likelihood of enrolling in college jumps by 32%. The presence of Black educators not only serves to motivate and inspire Black students but also enriches the learning environment for all students by bringing diverse perspectives and teaching styles that foster a more inclusive and engaging educational experience.

The shortage of Black male teachers can be attributed to various systemic barriers, including fewer career incentives and limited access to professional development. These challenges are compounded by economic obstacles, as teaching often offers lower salaries compared to other professions that require similar levels of education and expertise.

Amid these challenges, Bowie State University has taken a proactive step to counter the shortage with The Bowie Black Male Educators Project. By securing inaugural grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education’s Augustus F. Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program, this groundbreaking initiative, led by PI (Project Investigator) Dr. Julius Davis aims to recruit, prepare, and support Black male educators to enter and thrive in the teaching profession. Notably, Bowie State University is the only historically Black university to have received the grant in 2023, marking an historic achievement and presenting as a beacon of hope for inclusive and equitable education.

The project employs a multifaceted approach to tackle the various dimensions of the issue including the following tactics:

• Curriculum Redesign: Integrating culturally responsive pedagogy into teaching courses to better prepare educators for diverse classroom settings.

• Professional Development: Offering ongoing training focused on equity, inclusion, and strategies to engage minority students effectively.

• Targeted Recruitment: Reaching out to potential educators at high schools and middle schools, particularly those serving predominantly Black communities, to inspire and recruit young Black males into the teaching profession.

• Certification Pathways: Facilitating access to certification in high-demand areas such as ESOL (English for speaker of other languages) to enhance job prospects and support diverse learners.

• Mentorship and Support: Establishing a Center for Research & Mentoring of Black Male Students & Teachers that provides mentorship and professional development to sustain and advance Black male teachers in their careers.

• Ongoing Evaluation: Continuously assessing the program’s effectiveness and disseminating the results to inform best practices.

In its first year, the initiative has made notable strides, recruiting 15 Black male students into the program — a significant achievement given the general scarcity of Black male students in education programs. Early results show that most students are maintaining high GPAs. In the fall semester, 66.67% of the students had GPAs between 3.6 and 4.0, and another 16.67% had GPAs between 3.1 and 3.5. This demonstrates the positive outcomes resulting from the support and mentoring provided by the project.

The journey has not been without challenges. Recruiting bilingual Black males, per the grant requirements, has proven difficult, necessitating the implementation of an ESOL (English for speakers of other languages) certificate for non-bilingual students. Additionally, the project has attracted a diverse cohort of traditional and non-traditional students, requiring tailored support to meet their varied needs. Meeting the needs of a diverse student body is challenging, but the commitment to providing the necessary support and mentorship ensures every student’s success.

The long-term vision for Bowie State’s Bowie Black Male Educators Project is not only ambitious but it is also designed with scalability in mind. The goal is to enroll 50 students by the end of the grant period to establish a replicable “Grow Your Own” program that can be modified by other institutions nationwide. This approach aims to foster sustainable pathways for Black males to enter the teaching profession, significantly increasing their representation and impact in schools across the country.

To achieve such replication, specific support and changes in policy will be essential. Increased funding from both the public and private sectors is critical to support the expansion of these programs. Furthermore, policy reforms are needed to alleviate the bureaucratic and systemic barriers that currently hinder the progress of Black male educators, such as biases in certification processes, lack of access to financial resources to complete the degree, and unequal access to professional development resources. By addressing these issues, the model developed at Bowie State could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives, leading to widespread improvements in how educators are trained and supported throughout the nation.

It is imperative that similar programs receive the support and recognition necessary to expand their impact, helping to build a more equitable and effective educational landscape across the country.

Dr. Rhonda Jeter is an AACTE Board Member and dean of the College of Education at Bowie State University.