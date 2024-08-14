Leading with Purpose: Lessons from My Initial Years as a College President

Since becoming a college president, students and community members frequently have asked me what the day in the life of a college president entails. With a smile, I respond that, as a college president, I am responsible for ensuring that our institution fulfills its institutional mission by providing our faculty and staff with the high-quality resources to support their service to our students who have entrusted us with their dreams and aspirations. I work to ensure that every person who serves our institution, no matter their role, understands they are an educator and that every educator at our institution serves a significant purpose in advancing our students and community. Furthermore, I share that I have a responsibility to ensure each of our educators has a working environment that is respectful, caring, inclusive, equitably empowering, transparent, and accountable to all. I ensure that our policies, guidelines, and regulatory responsibilities are upheld in the highest regard and that every action we take as an institution is directly aligned with advancing our institutional strategic plan. Lastly, I ensure that our institution is financially responsible, sustainable, and unwavering in our commitment to the equitable success of every student we serve.

Three years ago, when I became a college president at age 36, I didn’t yet understand the responsibility of carrying the mantle of the presidency. I would not have framed my understanding of the college presidency as I have just done. While I was privileged to attend some of the best professional development institutes designed to prepare for the college presidency, I have found that my most impactful lessons learned came from studying the craft from long-tenured executive educators willing to share wisdom whenever needed, provide resources, or grant me direct access to the on-stage and behind the scenes realities associated with this responsibility. Current and former college presidents such as Dr. Harold Nolte, Dr. Adena Williams Loston, Dr. John J. “Ski” Sygielski, Dr. Walter Bumphus, Dr. Joseph Silver, Dr. Belle S. Wheelan, Dr. Michael Baston, Dr. Charlene M. Dukes, Dr. Rufus Glasper, Dr. Linda Thor, Dr. Preston Pulliams, Dr. Mary Spilde, Dr. Tonjua Williams, Dr. Kimberly Beatty, Dr. Myrtle Dorsey, Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, Dr. Cindy Miles, Dr. Joe Seabrooks, Dr. Karen Stout, Dr. John J. Rainone, Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard, Dr. Brian O. Hemphill, Joe Garcia, and L. Marshall Washington.

Reflecting on my presidential journey thus far, I understand I have a long way to go, much more to learn, and so much more to experience. However, in the spirit of supporting those who serve in the presidency and those preparing to serve in this critical role, here are five crucial lessons the first three years of the college presidency have taught me:

Be intentional about how and with whom you spend your time. As a college president, your name is a brand, and your physical presence in any space serves as the leading representative for your institution’s students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders. Be intentional about how you represent your personal brand and your institution at conferences, mixers, in the community, and even on vacation. People that you’ve never met know who you are. Make sure they see a strong example of integrity and trustworthiness. You are the institutional mission in action.

Be careful what you’re willing to sacrifice. Leadership begins at home. Don’t invest more in an institution, board, or organization than you’re willing to invest in your own family. Just as you strategically plan for the success of your institution, strategically plan for the strength and advancement of your spouse/significant other, your children, and those you love.

Be knowledgeable of what your presidency requires. Every college presidency is not the same. I have been amazed at the number of presidents who were presidents when I first began my presidency three years ago who are no longer presidents. In confidence, many have shared what can be best described as a lack of awareness of their jobs’ political, operational, and cultural realities. Ultimately, there was a disconnect between how they wanted to approach their presidency and what that institution expected and/or needed.

Be aware of what season your institution is experiencing and what season is on the horizon. Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld may have said it best. “As we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don’t know, we don’t know.” As an institution searches for its next president and publishes information regarding its presidential search, there is what the institution understands about itself and what it is globally unaware of. All those known and unknown realities become your responsibility as the college president once you accept the role. Perform due diligence, seek wisdom, pay attention, secure support, and keep your college informed.

Be purposeful about where you seek community and validation. When I first became a president, I was so excited about finally being able to attend meetings and conferences exclusively dedicated to and created for presidents. Sadly, I found some of these spaces to be platforms for presidents to brag about their contracts, trade horror stories of the college presidency, bash members of their college community, compare and compete with their colleagues, and politically posture themselves for acceptance into exclusive groups or the next available career opportunity. Needless to say, I won’t be attending those events anymore or for quite some time with the hopes for change. I urge you not to waste time in these spaces or seek the validation of those who thrive there. Know your value and understand your worth.

The college presidency is a beautiful responsibility. Yes, the role has its challenges, and it is evolving rapidly as society steers higher education into its next era of existence. However, I encourage you to maintain a proper perspective in every situation, prioritize your wellness, and embrace our privilege to serve as educators.

Dr. Mordecai Ian Brownlee is president of the Community College of Aurora in Colorado.