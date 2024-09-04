An Urgent Message to Teachers and School Psychologists Working with Black and Other Minoritized Students

As the school year begins and progresses, we are very mindful of the need for educators to be culturally responsive and welcoming to minoritized students, those in particular who are marginalized and denied opportunities to feel a sense of belonging and membership in their classrooms and all academic settings. The barriers to academic achievement and pride are numerous and too often seen with racial discrimination – deficit thinking, low expectations, hyper-surveillance, excessive discipline, overrepresentation in high-incidence special education categories (e.g., emotional and behavioral disorders, intellectual disabilities, ADHD, learning disabilities), and underrepresentation in advanced classes (i.e., gifted and talented, Advanced Placement, Honors). Regarding special education and advanced classes and services, both teachers and school psychologists are key figures. Teachers refer, and school psychologists test and evaluate.

What’s in a name…

Michael is a fourth grade, Black male who has been referred for special education by his teacher. She complains that he is often off task, has a quick temper, has poor self-management skills, and is not passing most of his courses. The school psychologist sees Michael in the office, approaches him, and calls Michael by a common nickname – Mike. Michael does not look up, staring at his new tennis shoes. The psychologist moves closer and more assertively calls him Mike. Michael looks up and responds with impatience: “You must be talking to somebody else. My name is Michael. Not Mike! And only my mom and dad call me Mike.” We will let readers imagine the remaining exchange and disciplinary actions. Also, imagine Michael’s demeanor while being tested by this same psychologist and the resulting scores.

We share this real story to make an essential point. This negative exchange could have been avoided. Michael is a child, but he still deserves to be respected, to be listened to (in this case, regarding his name). Both educators must become familiar with Michael’s cultural background to understand both blatant and hidden rules. For Michael, it is asking permission to call him Mike or asking what name he prefers to be called. Educators must not be presumptuous; they are clear to students on their own preferred names/titles (e.g., Dr., Ms., Mrs., Mr., Miss, etc.). This is not a trivial matter. Minoritized students deserve the same respect.

Below, we share a few recommendations for such professionals working with Black students. Many of them apply to other marginalized minoritized students.

Suggestions for teachers working with Black students

Teachers:

1. Build rapport

When there is a power dynamic, or when adults believe that their supervisor does not take the time to understand them, they often dislike their jobs. The same is true for students, particularly Black students. Research indicates that Black students' negative perceptions of their school climate are partially due to the fact that their instructors do not allocate time to establishing a relationship.

2. See them as children, or teenagers, not adults (avoid adultification)

The adultification of Black pupils is a concern. There are numerous ways in which the adultification of Black students can be observed. Several instances of adultification within schools include the use of brute force by school resource officers (SROs) to compel Black students to comply, sending Black girls home for wearing the same apparel as white girls, and the suspension or expulsion of Black boys for exhibiting the same behaviors as white boys, beginning as early as preschool. In my capacity as a school psychology practicum student, I (Murphy) have observed the police being summoned to apprehend a third grade Black child for refusing to leave the playground. The most concerning aspect was that a first-year teacher, who was a white woman, had expressed pride in calling the police, as if she were boasting. This type of conduct would not be present if Black students were perceived as children.

3. Do not stereotype them

Unfortunately, throughout our education system, Black students are negatively stereotyped. For example, that Black students are disinterested in school, have low IQs, are disruptions, come from poverty-stricken backgrounds, are hypersexual, and are defiant to authority figures. These stereotypes lead to teachers’ overgeneralization of all Black students, which impacts the instruction given, the school climate, and the supports that they receive or do not receive in schools.

4. Listen

During my preK-12 education, I (Murphy) frequently experienced being noticed for negative reasons that can be ascribed to my skin color, and my voice was often disregarded (like Michael). As a Ph.D. student specializing in school psychology, I observe the cycle of perpetuation among other Black students. Students perceive a lack of agency in our education system due to the existing power dynamics. Regrettably, both as a student and as a graduate practicum student, I have personally observed the suppression of the voices of Black students. This has led some to take matters into their own hands, while school administrators unjustly punish them only for exercising their right to speak up. Other Black students may not get upset about being called a nickname; which also points to the heterogeneity of students of color. This is why listening is fundamental.

5. Create a welcoming and affirming environment

Black students are entitled to a sense of security and belonging at school, just like students of all other racial backgrounds. Establishing an affirming environment does not necessitate organizing a daily celebration for Black students. However, it can involve integrating affirming and positive Black imagery into the curriculum and classroom visuals, offering a secure space to voice their concerns and, most importantly, engaging in self-reflection to identify and address personal biases about each Black student (like Michael) and Black students overall. It is important to speak with students individually, get to know them to build trust and to enhance relationships.

Tips for school psychologists working with Black students

School psychologists are seldom given the same attention as classroom teachers in research and other scholarship about preK-12 students. As the story about Michael illustrates, they certainly matter.

“School psychologists are uniquely qualified members of school teams that support students' ability to learn and teachers' ability to teach. They apply expertise in mental health, learning, and behavior, to help children and youth succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally. School psychologists partner with families, teachers, school administrators, and other professionals to create safe, healthy, and supportive learning environments that strengthen connections between home, school, and the community” (National Association of School Psychologists).

School psychologists:

1. Make yourself known

Several school psychologists are satisfied with the task of evaluating the cognitive and academic ability of kids. Due to the necessity of assessment, school psychologists often find themselves confined to their office, a situation that some of them are comfortable with. To effectively build connections with students, it is imperative to introduce oneself and prioritize relationship-building. This is crucial for accurately assessing and delivering treatment to kids. Particularly Black students, who frequently exhibit a lack of trust in school psychologists and psychologists as a result of the harm that school psychology has done.

2. Advocate, advocate, advocate

As school psychologists, our role is to support students who do not have advocates or have advocates who are misinformed or uninformed. Advocacy involves speaking up even when it is uncomfortable. As school psychologists we should be leading advocates for Black students as they are more prone to disproportionate outcomes such as being placed in special education, being suspend/expelled, and dropping out. We must not be bystanders and complicit. We are especially asking for all educators to be co-conspirators.

3. Review discipline data

The role of school psychologists involves more than just testing students. School psychologists are often part of interdisciplinary teams that support students in promoting positive outcomes and preventing negative outcomes. As research shows Black students are suspended and expelled at three times the rate of their white counterparts. School psychologists have the liberty of reviewing and assessing discipline data to ensure equitable outcomes. This, too, is a component of advocacy.

4. Do not use deficit-centered language

In my capacity as a school psychologist in training, I (Murphy) have participated in several individualized education plan (IEP) meetings during which teachers have employed deficit-centered language to refer to a student. To make matters worse, I have observed licensed school psychologists employ deficit-centered language in their reports. This often occurs with Black students and should be eliminated due to the reinforcement of negative stereotypes. As a school psychologist, if you witness a teacher, administrator, or find yourself using deficit-centered language, it is your responsibility to correct that person or yourself (i.e., advocacy). Deficit-centered language overlooks the strengths and talents of the student and perpetuates the inequities that exist within education.

5. Implement culturally responsive assessments and interventions

School psychologists must choose culturally responsive assessments and interventions because they limit/decrease assessment bias. Culturally responsive interventions aim to incorporate the culture of Black students while directly providing support in identified areas. Choosing to utilize culturally responsive assessment and interventions aims to ensure equitable outcomes and mitigates misdiagnoses.

A final word

As the school year progresses, we urge teachers and school psychologists (frankly, all educators) to be intentional about working effectively – equitably – with Black and other students of color. This means making a conscious decision and taking the necessary steps to be culturally competent in their dispositions, knowledge, and skills. Michael and other students want and deserve such education professionals.

Jarrett Murphy is a school psychology doctoral student in the College of Education and Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.

Dr. Donna Y. Ford is a Distinguished Professor of Education Human Ecology at The Ohio State University.