HBCU Students: Redefining Civic Engagement and Demanding to Be Heard

Empowering HBCU students to reshape the political landscape

“I don’t want politicians to be relatable, I want them to be reliable. I don’t care if you have hot sauce in your bag; what are you going to do about student loan debt?” This raw plea from young Black voters highlights a stark truth: traditional political engagement methods are failing those who know what they want but feel unheard. As a new election season approaches, it’s crucial for higher education institutions, especially historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), to understand the diverse civic engagement needs and priorities of their students. Rather than dictating participation, institutions should provide resources and support that empower students to make informed decisions about their own civic engagement, fostering a new generation of informed and empowered voters.

Recognizing the voice of Black youth voters

Driven by a curiosity about the political socialization of young people, I embarked on a research project exploring the experiences of Black youth voters. The frustration expressed by these young people during focus groups was not merely anecdotal; it revealed a profound need for a fundamental shift in how we approach civic engagement. At HBCUs, where many students actively participate in grassroots movements and community organizing, their civic engagement is often rich and varied. Just as HBCUs prioritize fostering supportive environments for their students, political organizations must recognize the unique needs and perspectives of Black voters. However, mainstream political actors often overlook or underestimate the depth of these voters’ commitment to social justice and political reform. This disconnect underscores the crucial role of educational institutions in providing spaces that enhance political literacy and empower students to advocate effectively for the issues they care about most.

Redefining engagement: Beyond voting

What if we redefined “political engagement” beyond the ballot box? At HBCUs, this question has already been answered. Political involvement on these campuses transcends traditional activities like voting or volunteering. For many students, it encompasses a much broader spectrum, including community organizing, direct action, and advocating for tangible change within their communities.

This multifaceted approach demands a shift in perspective. Educational institutions must recognize and support these diverse forms of activism, not as peripheral activities, but as essential components of civic participation. By fostering environments that encourage authentic political discourse and a wide range of engagement strategies, colleges can empower students to navigate the complexities of the modern political landscape and become effective agents of change.

A call to action: Catalyzing change through education

The upcoming election season presents a pivotal opportunity for post-secondary institutions as a whole to redefine their approach to civic engagement education. By prioritizing political literacy and authentic civic engagement to student organizations, these institutions can transform their students into educated participants of political engagement. This isn’t simply about boosting voter registration numbers; it’s about dismantling outdated models of civic engagement and rebuilding them to ensure the voices of HBCU students resonate powerfully within our democracy. When national campaigns come seeking support, their message must be one of genuine transformation, not empty transactions, reflecting a deep understanding of the unique experiences and aspirations of these students.

Colleges and universities must commit to investing in the potential of these students, fostering an environment where their voices are not just heard but are a driving force in shaping policies and practices. This commitment extends beyond the campuses of HBCUs to the broader society, as the active participation of these students in civic life is crucial for advancing social equity and collective well-being.

Envisioning a future shaped by diverse voices

Empowering students is not just an imperative for today; it is a commitment to future generations. By creating pathways for meaningful engagement, we enable these students not only to participate in elections but to become architects of policies that reflect their needs and aspirations, leading to a more dynamic and inclusive political landscape. As we approach this election season, let us ensure that HBCU students have the tools to engage deeply in the political process, driving the change our society needs to foster a more just, equitable, and inclusive democracy.

This call to action is not merely about responding to current trends; it’s about setting a precedent that enriches our democracy and showcases the vital role that diverse voices play in shaping our collective future. Let’s not just listen to HBCU students; let’s ensure their insights and energies help guide the course of our nation. In short, students are speaking, are we listening?

Dr. Amanda Wilkerson is an assistant professor of higher education in the Department of Educational Leadership and higher education at the University of Central Florida.