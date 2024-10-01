Empowering Latinas Beyond Barriers Through Education, Persistence and Broader Understanding

The glass ceiling remains firmly in place for many Latinas in America, but steady progress and a spirit of optimism propels us upward each year. Celebrating this year’s Hispanic Heritage Month with the theme “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together” is an ideal time to recognize the strides Latinas have made while acknowledging the necessary work to shatter systemic barriers holding many back.

According to Pew Research, 22.2 million Hispanic women are currently in the U.S., accounting for 17% of the total adult female population. This represents the most significant increase of any major racial or ethnic group of women in recent years. Educationally, 23% of Hispanic women now hold a bachelor’s degree, up from just 16% a decade ago. This is undoubtedly progress, yet Hispanic women still trail behind non-Hispanic women in educational attainment. Additionally, while Hispanic women’s workforce participation has grown by four percent in the past decade, the gender pay gap among Hispanics remains stagnant. Hispanic women earned 85 cents for every dollar earned by Hispanic men in 2023.

On one hand, these statistics showcase the tenacity and achievement of Hispanic women in the face of adversity. Yet the findings also illuminate the depth of the remaining challenges. Latinas are pushing forward and ascending but continue facing concrete ceilings that limit their ascent.

To truly achieve equity, we must actively invest in their education and building belonging for them in the workplace. We all share the responsibility to build places and spaces for Latinas to thrive. Most importantly, we need to foster a culture that values and elevates Hispanic women’s voices and insights.

Empowerment Through Education

Education is the ticket to achieving the American dream for many immigrants and first-generation Americans. My mother abundantly instilled in me that education is the pathway to empowerment and breaking barriers. When my family moved to the U.S., from Ecuador, I knew finishing high school and obtaining a college degree would be crucial to building a bright future.

My story is unique but also like that of many immigrants. I understand firsthand the many challenges Hispanics students face. Nevertheless, education remains the great equalizer in our society, and while the road may not always be easy, the investment in higher education pays dividends over a lifetime.

Do Away with Stereotypes and Monolithic Assumptions

While Hispanic women are a rising force in America, steadily gaining ground in education, business, politics, and other areas, stereotypes and inequality stubbornly persist. Avoiding assumptions and making space for nuance is vital to promoting Latina advancement ethically and equitably.

Hispanic women aren’t monolithic. We come from an array of backgrounds with unique personal stories and journeys. Intersectionality plays an essential role in understanding the experiences of Latinas in the U.S., as it acknowledges the multiple and overlapping identities that have and continue to shape their lives.

Oftentimes, Latinas navigate a complex landscape where race, ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, immigration status and language converge. For instance, a Latina can be U.S born, or a foreign born who doesn’t speak the language or possess a legal immigration status, or an Afro-Latina that may encounter racial discrimination. All these intersecting identities can impact access to education, healthcare, employment and other opportunities. Hence, allyship is key. It begins with awareness, followed by purposeful action. This includes calling out biases, pushing for pay equity and supporting pathways to leadership roles. As a society, it’s our responsibility to elevate Hispanic voices, perspectives and experiences – not simply to check a box but to genuinely include them as influential contributors.

Creating More Seats at the Table

As Latinas, we often enter the workplace at a disadvantage. Leadership teams and boardrooms of many organizations still lack adequate representation. In fact, according to an annual Women in the Workplace study conducted by Lean In and McKinsey & Company, Latinas represent only 1% of C-suite executives. This concerning trend only means that we cannot wait for a seat to be offered. Instead, we must take it upon ourselves to build that seat from the ground up. Through exceptional work, relationship building, and advocating for ourselves, we can rise through the ranks.

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and beyond, we must resolve broader, structural barriers for Hispanic women in the U.S. to achieve meaningful equity. Allies must meet Latinas where they are, understand cultural values and viewpoints, and develop solutions tailored to their unique needs and circumstances.

Only through continued advocacy and promotion of Latinas into leadership positions will progress reflect full participation and equity rather than just perception. As more Latinas shape important business decisions today, they should be mindful of creating a path for the next generation to take their rightful seats tomorrow.

Veronica Calderon is the Chief Inclusion, Belonging and Equity Officer at DeVry University.