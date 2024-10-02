Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ANSLEY BOOKER

Oct 2, 2024

Dr. Ansley Booker has been named the inaugural Penny and Jim Coulter 1982 Executive Director of Dartmouth NEXT, a university-wide initiative at Dartmouth College aimed at expanding opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Dr. Ansley BookerDr. Ansley Booker

Dartmouth NEXT was launched with a historic $100 million goal to diversify the STEM pipeline by creating opportunities for students to pursue careers in the sciences.

Booker most recently served as the inaugural director of diversity and inclusion initiatives at Mercer University. She holds a PhD in educational leadership from Mercer, a master’s of science in pharmacy from the University of Georgia, and a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University, where she majored in biology with a minor in chemistry and was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar. 

Suggested for You
Dr. Marcus A. Bright
Opinion
Creating Diverse Pathways for the Next Generation of Doctors
Veronica Calderon
Opinion
Empowering Latinas Beyond Barriers Through Education, Persistence and Broader Understanding
Earl Buford
Opinion
Skills-Based Hiring and Degree Completion Do Not Have to be Mutually Exclusive
Dr. Brian A. Burt
Opinion
The Genesis of a Research Agenda on Black Males in Engineering
Related Stories
Dr. Marcus A. Bright
Opinion
Creating Diverse Pathways for the Next Generation of Doctors
Veronica Calderon
Opinion
Empowering Latinas Beyond Barriers Through Education, Persistence and Broader Understanding
Earl Buford
Opinion
Skills-Based Hiring and Degree Completion Do Not Have to be Mutually Exclusive
Dr. Brian A. Burt
Opinion
The Genesis of a Research Agenda on Black Males in Engineering
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Rothermere Chair in Technology Policy
Duke University - Sanford School of Public Policy
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Energy and Sustainability Manager
Rancho Santiago Community College District
Environmental Outreach Specialist, Washington State Climate Office
UW Climate Impacts Group
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers