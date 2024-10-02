Dr. Ansley Booker has been named the inaugural Penny and Jim Coulter 1982 Executive Director of Dartmouth NEXT, a university-wide initiative at Dartmouth College aimed at expanding opportunities for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Dartmouth NEXT was launched with a historic $100 million goal to diversify the STEM pipeline by creating opportunities for students to pursue careers in the sciences.

Booker most recently served as the inaugural director of diversity and inclusion initiatives at Mercer University. She holds a PhD in educational leadership from Mercer, a master’s of science in pharmacy from the University of Georgia, and a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Southern University, where she majored in biology with a minor in chemistry and was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar.