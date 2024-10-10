Cultivating a Culture of ‘Servingness:’ Institutional Considerations for Emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions

It’s easy these days to feel pessimistic about the state of higher education. Campus conflicts and the FAFSA debacle contribute to a steady drumbeat of bad news, eroding public confidence. Amid these tensions, Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) represent a promising opportunity to reinvigorate and expand the national higher education narrative. Over the past three decades, the number of colleges and universities with 25% or more full-time undergraduate Latine students has tripled. Today, 600 institutions in 28 states are classified as HSIs, enrolling nearly two-thirds of all Latine undergraduates. Institutions with Latine populations above 15% of total enrollment are known as emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions (eHSIs). Their ranks have also nearly tripled in 30 years to over 400.

As eHSIs grow, they face the pressing need to respond to demographic shifts and foster environments that genuinely support the diverse Latine students they serve. The concept of “servingness” transcends mere enrollment and delves into the heart of an institution’s ethos and practices. Drawing on our experience as Co-Founders of statewide HSI consortia, we propose three institutional considerations for eHSIs: coalition building for learner support, community integration, and culturally attuned policies and practices. We conclude with calls to action for eHSI leaders.

Coalition building for comprehensive learner support

Effective support systems for Latine students require collaboration. Coalition building is crucial for creating a network of academic, social, and emotional support. This involves fostering partnerships between institutional leaders, students, faculty, staff, community organizations, and elders. Such coalitions enable institutions to leverage diverse resources and expertise, ensuring that students receive well-rounded, responsive support. For instance, partnerships with local community organizations can provide leadership development, internships, and scholarships tailored to Latine learners, while fostering a connection to space and place and bolstering a learner’s sense of belonging. Alumni involvement offers current learners valuable insights and networking opportunities.

Community congruent

An institution’s success in serving Latine students is tied to its ability to reflect the surrounding community. Thoughtful community integration ensures that the institution remains attuned to the cultural contexts and epistemologies of its students. This can be achieved through community engagement initiatives that center reciprocity, such as service-learning programs, community-based research projects, and partnerships with local businesses and nonprofits. By meaningfully weaving itself within the community, an eHSI can create a supportive environment for Latine learners. This sense of belonging is critical for student retention and success.

Culturally Attuned Policies, Practices, and Procedures

Adopting culturally attuned policies and practices is essential for fostering a genuine culture of servingness. Institutions must recognize and honor the unique cultural strengths and lived experiences of their Latine learners. This requires a commitment to ongoing self-reflection and a willingness to adapt institutional frameworks to better align with the needs and values of Latine communities.

Cultural practices vary widely, yet holistic coaching models can play a pivotal role in this endeavor. By integrating comprehensive coaching methodologies, institutions can support practices that are culturally responsive and personalized. Coaches must acknowledge the multifaceted nature of learners’ lives, incorporating their racialized backgrounds, personal goals, and community ties into the coaching process. For Latine learners, who face barriers such as financial challenges, limited academic preparation, lack of institutional representation, navigational difficulties as first-generation students, and work and family responsibilities, a differentiated coaching approach enhances academic success while fostering a sense of belonging and empowerment. By valuing and leveraging the rich cultural epistemologies of Latine communities, holistic coaching becomes vital in cultivating a truly inclusive and supportive educational environment.

Reflections and leadership calls to action

Reflecting on our personal journeys, servingness work has rarely been easy. We have worked tirelessly to create spaces that serve the Latine community, influenced by the rich tapestry of Latine epistemologies throughout our educational and professional experiences. These perspectives have shaped our understanding of education as a communal, intergenerational, and culturally embedded process. We have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of institutions that embrace these values. Nevertheless, servingness must be actively resourced and integrated into the fabric and ethos of the institution.

For higher education leaders, we urge you to consider the following calls to action:

• Listen and Learn: Engage often and intentionally with Latine/Hispanic students, families, and community leaders to understand their unique needs and challenges. This approach informs more effective and culturally relevant support strategies.

• Invest in Professional Development: Provide ongoing training for faculty and staff to deepen their cultural humility and ability to support Latine learners effectively. This includes integrating Latine epistemologies into teaching and advising practices.

• Champion Policy Changes: Advocate for institutional and systemic policy changes that promote equity and inclusion for Latine students. This includes revising policies and curriculum design to better serve this population.

• Foster Inclusive Environments: Ensure leadership teams reflect the communities you serve. Hire and promote Latine faculty and support the creation of courses that honor Latine culture and history. Ensure efforts align with community needs and commit to partnerships of mutual benefit.

By embracing these actions, eHSIs can truly embody servingness, creating environments where Latine learners thrive.

Dr. Roberto Montoya is associate vice president of partner success at InsideTrack.

Dr. Marla Franco serves as the vice president for Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Initiatives at the University of Arizona (UA).



