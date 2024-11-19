Educators in Uncertain Times – Fostering Resilience and Empathy in Our Classrooms





As educators, we often find ourselves navigating uncharted waters, but the days following the election seem particularly murky. Regardless of our personal reactions to the results, there’s a shared sense of unease in the hallways and classrooms. Questions will inevitably arise, questions for which we have no answers. And if anyone happens to have a crystal ball, we’d love to borrow it, if only for a moment of clarity.

The hardest part of this post-election period may well be the pervasive uncertainty. What will this mean for education? Are we facing sweeping changes, or just subtle shifts? Will it be business as usual, or is a seismic shift on the horizon? For many educators, this unknown is the heaviest burden. Teachers I’ve spoken with universally respond to, “How are you feeling?” with one word: “Concerned.

James Nash, a high school Spanish teacher, encapsulated the collective mood, noting, “There is just this miasma of disappointment and depression.” He speaks not only for himself but for many of his colleagues who are lying awake at night, grappling with the weight of what might come. Concerns range from the stability of special program funding to the potential rigidity of curriculum mandates and the challenges of supporting individualized education plans (IEPs). These are not small issues—they are pillars of our profession, essential to supporting every student’s journey.

I, too, feel this. All of it. And I respect each teacher’s right to experience their emotions in full. But as we process these feelings, let us turn our focus back to those who depend on us the most: the students.

No matter what transpires in Washington, D.C., children still need to learn to spell, understand the building blocks of a molecule, and conquer the geometry of a triangle. Our role as educators is to provide stability, knowledge, and hope in the face of uncertainty. In these moments, they look to us for reassurance and resilience.

For us, the adults in the room, it’s time to double down on empathy and curiosity. Our students are watching, and we can model how to engage with difficult conversations and navigate opposing viewpoints. We will soon gather around tables with family and friends who might hold vastly different opinions. Let’s show our students what it means to practice “hard empathy” — the kind that requires genuine effort when you disagree with someone from the very core of your being.

Empathy for someone you agree with is easy; true empathy begins when you extend understanding to those who challenge your beliefs. Ted Lasso’s reminder to “be curious, not judgmental” rings especially true right now. Curiosity isn’t just a mindset; it’s a pathway to critical thinking and a broader understanding of the world. By encouraging our students to ask “why” and to dig deeper into issues, we empower them to feel more grounded in a world that often feels unpredictable. When students are curious, they are also hopeful, confident, and more resilient.

As we stand on the edge of an uncertain future, let’s guide our students through it by nurturing their curiosity and demonstrating empathy in action. Because while we may not have a crystal ball, we have the power to shape a future where our students feel ready to face whatever lies ahead.

Beth Slazak is Vice President of Curiosity 2 Connect & Curiosity 2 Create, which addresses the challenges and responsibilities educators face in the post-election landscape.