Latino Men and the 2024 Election: Implications for Education









As the recent presidential election results come into focus, a shift in the voting patterns of Latino men has captured national attention. Exit poll data indicate that a majority of men voted for Trump over Harris, singling out Latino men as a key faction in the election’s outcome. For some, this voting trend builds upon previous cycles where Latino men, along with other men of color, have gradually reoriented their political support and voting patterns. Rather than signaling a sudden change, this pattern reflects deeper societal currents that shape how Latino men navigate their roles as citizens, workers, and members of their communities.

But what does this shift really reveal? Rather than focusing on political loyalties, we want to focus on understanding the educational conditions and experiences that shape Latino men’s perspectives on society, work, and civic engagement. Part of this story lies in the types of narratives that resonate with Latino men—narratives that speak to their economic concerns, their identities, and their sense of self-worth within their families and communities. For educators and policy makers, this offers an opportunity to examine how we can respond to these influences in ways that foster a deeper, broader civic engagement among Latino men.

As educators and researchers in this field for over two decades, we see this as a critical moment to reassess how our educational systems support—or fail to support—the engagement, aspirations, and identities of Latino men. The task before us is not about dictating or inculcating certain political views but about providing the educational conditions and experiences that empower Latino men to make choices rooted in a deep understanding of their social and economic realities. This requires us, as educators, to engage Latino males more effectively through every stage of their secondary and postsecondary pathways, equipping them to make informed decisions that reflect the potential impact of elections on their lives and livelihoods.

Economic Realities and Identity-Driven Narratives

A significant driver of Latino men’s recent voting behavior reflects their economic and social realities. Many Latino men find themselves in jobs with limited mobility and lower gross incomes, yet they harbor strong aspirations for improving their financial status. Policy proposals about overtime pay, tax exemptions for tip income, and support for working-class labor likely resonated with these men, whose livelihoods depend on hourly wages and often precarious employment conditions.

Political messaging that centers hard work, rewards effort, and promises financial stability is compelling for Latino men, addressing both their immediate financial needs and their aspirations for a better life—one that doesn’t require endless physical and financial strain. We surmise that many of these political narratives emphasized economic independence, traditional gender roles, and personal agency which resonated strongly with Latino men.

In contrast, other political narratives about inclusivity or support for issues traditionally framed within women’s rights, such as reproductive health, may not have resonated as strongly. For many Latino men, these narratives can feel disconnected from their immediate economic or social concerns, or even from their personal sense of identity and worth. Themes of hard work, self-reliance, and a certain machismo ethos, also align with traditional (albeit, narrow) views of masculinity that value providing for one’s family. Their attraction to political messages that emphasize self-sufficiency and traditional family roles speaks to how identity, labor, and respect intersect in shaping their values and choices.

Nonetheless, we know that long-term economic and social mobility is closely tied to educational achievement. Attaining higher levels of education offers a pathway to skill-building and credentials that can lead to stable, well-paying careers. As long as Latino men remain concentrated in low-skilled jobs, their potential for economic advancement—and by extension, their full civic engagement—remains limited. Shifting from under-skilled labor to positions with greater economic security isn’t just about income; earning a credential or college degree may influence Latino men to engage as empowered citizens in the democratic process.

In light of these nuanced views of Latino men in the American landscape, educational leaders and policymakers should examine these resonant narratives and find ways to transform educational conditions that reflect the values and aspirations of Latino men. By creating pathways that emphasize economic independence, family responsibility, and self-reliance, we can encourage Latino men to view pursuing educational credentials and degrees as a route to fulfilling these ideals. Secondary and postsecondary institutions that connect student learning with real opportunities for economic mobility and community leadership will not only validate their identities but also empower them to make informed choices as engaged citizens. This approach sets the stage for educators and policymakers to adopt practical policies, programs, and practices that transform how we educate young men and how these efforts will align with the cultural values and ambitions of Latino males.

Levers for Change: Empowering Latino Males through Education

As educators, we hold a unique role in bridging Latino men’s traditional values with a broader understanding of societal responsibilities and inclusivity, fostering both personal growth and civic engagement. We must reframe and re-evaluate how we educate Latino men to critically engage in their democracy.

To engage Latino males meaningfully, educators can design curricula and mentorship opportunities that affirm their aspirations for economic stability and family responsibility while broadening their perspectives on social and civic issues. Programs that blend financial literacy with discussions on community impact, for example, help Latino men see the connections between economic policy and civic engagement. Teaching critical thinking skills and an understanding of civic institutions are essential components of a well-rounded education that can empower Latino males to make informed decisions in every area of life, from voting to career choices.

It is also essential for educators to create spaces where Latino boys and young men can explore evolving views of masculinity (e.g., machismo) and their Latino identities (e.g., racial and national origins) in ways that resonate with their personal experiences. This might include mentorship opportunities that model various pathways to success—whether through economic independence, active community involvement, or support for equitable policies that benefit other community members. By affirming their values and roles within both family and community, we can encourage Latino men to see how these inclusive values can coexist with their personal aspirations and, ultimately, enrich their lives and relationships.

Finally, mentorship programs, internships, externships, and other community engagement initiatives that connect classroom learning with real-world experiences can bridge the gap between education and economic opportunity, increased civic participation, and informed voting decisions. Latino men who feel confident in their economic and social prospects are less likely to be drawn to reductive political narratives that oversimplify or distort their circumstances. Instead, educational institutions better prepare critically astute Latino men who contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.

By addressing these educational needs and responding to the influences shaping Latino men’s perspectives, we can foster a more informed, civically engaged, and economically empowered generation whose voting behavior reflects a deeper alignment with the social and economic realities they face.

Conclusion: A Call and Commitment to Action

The apparent shift in the 2024 presidential voting behavior among Latino men serves as a call to action for educators, policymakers, and society at large. If we want to see Latino males voting in ways that reflect the economic and social realities they face, we must begin by addressing the root conditions of their educational experiences. To be clear, this is not about guiding Latino men toward a particular political alignment but about creating an educational system that educates, mentors, and empowers them to make informed choices that resonate with their lived experiences and aspirations.

As we look ahead, we should commit to building educational systems that recognize and respond to the needs of Latino men. By fostering an education that is broad, inclusive, and attuned to civic realities, we can support Latino males in becoming engaged, empowered citizens. In this way, their voices will contribute not only to election outcomes but to a future where their values, their labor, and their knowledge shape a society that benefits all.

Dr. Victor B. Sáenz serves as the Associate Dean for Student Success, Community Engagement, and Administration in the College of Education and as the L. D. Haskew Centennial Professor in Public School Administration in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at the University of Texas at Austin

Dr. Luis Ponjuán is Associate Professor of Educational Administration & Himan Resource Development at Texas A&M University.