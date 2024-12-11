Black and Immigrant: Navigating America’s Polarized Landscape Through HBCUs

When Donald Trump took office in 2016, the political shockwaves reverberated far beyond the United States, reshaping perceptions of America as the land of opportunity. For many of us, navigating the complexities of identity and belonging as Black international students, it marked a seismic shift. Fresh out of a graduate program at American University (AU), a predominantly white institution (PWI), I began my first job in global education. Suddenly, my identity as a Black, non-immigrant woman came under scrutiny in ways I had not experienced before. The polarized political environment forced me to grapple with questions of belonging in an increasingly complex environment.

Fast forward to today, and I find myself at Howard University (HU), one of 101 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the United States. The contrast between my graduate experience at AU and my current life at Howard is stark. At Howard, I have been welcomed into a community that nurtures my Afro-Caribbean heritage and provides the empowerment and affirmation missing from my time at a PWI. For Black international students like me, HBCUs offer something invaluable: sanctuary in an America still grappling with racial and political divisions.

The immigration policies of Trump’s first presidency weren’t just theoretical—they tore at the fabric of my family. In 2020, my sister, a teacher in Georgia, was forced to leave the U.S. after the Trump administration froze green cards and visas for foreign workers. An H1-B visa, a lifeline for her new job, became unattainable overnight. Only through tireless advocacy by local chambers of commerce, Congressional representatives in Georgia, and other community leaders, who recognized the dire need for teachers during the pandemic, was she able to return.

Her story mirrors those of many others caught in the "in-between," as lives were disrupted by policies rooted in xenophobia and economic scapegoating. For Black international students, such policies only deepen systemic barriers, forcing many to navigate prolonged uncertainty. These experiences underscore how anti-immigrant rhetoric, amplified during election cycles, reduces people like us to caricatures and scapegoats while erasing the nuanced, deeply human stories of our contributions to this country.

For Black international students, systemic barriers intersect with race, geography, and immigration policy. The challenges are starkly illustrated by data. The 2024 Open Doors Report highlights a substantial increase in students from the Black global diaspora, specifically African students studying in the United States. Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya are among the top sending countries. Approximately 56,780 students from Sub-Saharan Africa were enrolled in U.S. institutions in the 2023-2024 academic year—a remarkable 13.1% increase from the previous year. Similarly, countries in the Afro-Caribbean, like Jamaica, saw an 8% increase in enrollment numbers, reflecting a strong demand for U.S. education. These students bring immense financial value, contributing billions annually to the U.S. economy.

Despite this, visa denial rates for African students remain disproportionately high. In 2022, 50% of African student visa applications were denied, compared to just 10% for European applicants. Countries like Ethiopia (78%), Nigeria (75%), and Ghana (63%) face particularly high rejection rates. Immigration lawyer Leon Fresco encapsulated the frustration, asking:

“Is this happening by inertia? Is this happening because [U.S. officials] wanted it to happen? We just want people to know there’s this disparity … [and] start the process of fixing it.”

These inequities discourage talented students from pursuing education in the U.S., pushing them toward more welcoming countries like Canada and the U.K. Fanta Aw of NAFSA warns:

“Word goes around, ‘Don’t bother, because you’re never going to make it.’ And that is not the message any of us want to see.”

Amid these systemic challenges, HBCUs stand out as sanctuaries for Black international students. These institutions, rooted in a mission to uplift Black communities, provide culturally affirming spaces critical to academic and personal success. Yet, they remain underutilized. Despite their alignment with the cultural and social needs of Black students, HBCUs enroll only a small fraction of the international student population.

In my own journey, growing up in Jamaica, I was largely unaware of HBCUs as an option. When seeking advice about studying in the U.S., the focus was almost exclusively on PWIs, reinforcing the perception that they were the only viable pathways to success. Only later, as I continued my studies and entered the world of global education, did I come to realize the transformative power of HBCUs—institutions that affirm my identity and deepen my understanding of the global Black experience.

At Howard University, I have found not just a place to pursue my academic goals, but a community that celebrates my heritage, provides a sense of belonging, and equips me to navigate America’s racial and political complexities. This is a space where Black international students like me are not an afterthought but an integral part of the campus culture, one that recognizes the value of our unique global perspectives.

The challenges faced by Black international students in the U.S. are not isolated or simply about immigration—they are about identity, race, and belonging in a nation that claims to offer equality and opportunity for all. The nuanced struggles these students face are amplified in a political climate that increasingly marginalizes immigrant communities. This is not just an issue for those directly impacted, but for the broader society. The contributions of Black international students—from academics to cultural enrichment—have long been vital to America’s growth. Yet, despite their impact, they are often excluded from the larger conversation about the impact of international students. Their experiences challenge us to rethink the narratives surrounding immigration, success, and opportunity in this country. Now, more than ever, we must ensure that Black international students are given the space to thrive.

HBCUs must seize this moment to address the challenges facing Black international students. Through collaborative partnerships with African and Caribbean ministries of education, U.S. embassies, coalitions like the U.S. for Success Coalition and organizations like EducationUSA, HBCUs could raise their global profile and appeal. Equally important is advocating for equitable immigration policies. Congressional leaders have already called for changes to address visa inequities, emphasizing: “It is critical that foreign students from Africa are treated similarly to foreign students from other parts of the world. There should be no reason that the State Department data should reflect such disparities.”

As the U.S. continues to grapple with division and polarization, HBCUs offer not just a pathway to education, but a sanctuary—a place where Black international students can find community, empowerment, and hope. For students like me, these institutions provide a safe space to explore and affirm our identities while pursuing academic and professional goals. At a time when anti-immigrant sentiment and political polarization threaten to undermine these opportunities, it is vital that HBCUs rise to meet the challenge, providing leadership in education and advocacy for those who need it most.

Jody Dixon is a Ph.D. Student in the| Higher Education Leadership and Policy Studies program in the School of Education at Howard University.