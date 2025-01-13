The Importance of Immigrant-Origin Students to Two Campuses, Higher Education, and the USA





Our institutions differ in many ways—one of us leads a community college in California’s agricultural heartland of San Joaquin Valley; the other serves as President of an urban college in the most diverse borough of New York City. Yet at a moment of high anxiety for many immigrants and families across America, we are joined in our shared commitment to immigrant-origin students and in recognition of their importance to our nation’s future. Whether first generation (themselves an immigrant) or second generation (child of immigrants), immigrant-origin students play a vital role to both of our institutions, to higher education in general, and to our nation's well-being.One of us is President at Queens College, which is part of The City University of New York system designed to provide New Yorkers of all backgrounds with access to a local and affordable higher education option. Our institution is approximately one-third first generation immigrant, like my parents, and approximately one-third second generation immigrantthe children of newcomers. Queens is the most diverse borough in one of the most diverse cities in the world. Researchers indicate that Queens is home to more in use languages - approximately 200than anywhere else in the world. On our campus alone, at least 80 languages are spoken. As a second-generation immigrant myself, I often tell our incoming students that my family is like theirs.

The other of us is President at Madera Community College in Madera County, California, in the heart of the San Joaquín Valley—a region that is in the center of one of the world’s most productive agricultural regions. Farmworkers and immigrants from all over the world call our region home. On our campus, we have 40 percent first generation students, underscoring the fact that Madera County is comprised of 20 percent foreign born residents and is an area where 57 percent of adults work in Agriculture.

In addition to being a Hispanic Serving Institution, with 68 percent of our students identifying as Hispanic/Latinx, Madera has an emerging Sikh community on our campus and in the surrounding area, which broadens the lens and perspective of all communities at our institution. We’ve adapted to this growing population in our region by adding classes and coursework directly relevant to this community. Much like the students and community we serve, I am an immigrant to the United States and grew up as a migrant farmworker in the state of Washington.

Our institutions are just two examples of the broader importance of immigrant-origin students to today’s higher education landscape. While many are aware of immigration’s role in fueling the U.S. economy, filling job shortages, and spurring innovation, fewer appreciate just how important immigration is to higher education’s future. As a recent report from the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration highlighted , an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data shows that, in 2022, immigrant-origin students accounted for 5.8 million or 32 percent of all students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities, up from 20 percent in 2000. Beyond the numbers, these students enrich campuses and are central to higher education’s mission and future.

We learn from each other by having a diverse mix of cultures on campus, including from the lived experience of many immigrant-origin students. And we know that many employers want a diverse workforce for our increasingly diverse country. To take one example, Queens College is now a leading source for teachers for K-12 public schools in the surrounding area, helping ensure that classrooms are equipped for the needs and diversity of our borough.

We also know this isn’t always easy—there are tensions and issues we have to navigate on our campuses and in the country as a whole regarding immigration. Right now, that includes anxiety among some students, graduates, and staff wondering about their futures in this country given the potential end of programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and some of the immigration policy pledges of the incoming administration. As a result, it’s important that campuses are aware of the best resources and ways to help immigrant-origin students prepare. Key recommendations include engaging directly with these students to express solidarity and support; encouraging community building and sharing of key campus resources; and conducting and facilitating "know your rights"workshops and legal screenings to help identify any pathways to legal status and work authorization based on their education, skills, and background.

We support the principles and ideals underlying the purpose of higher education and the missions of our institutions that make the case for immigration and supporting immigrant-origin students. There are economic cases to be made for why supporting these students’ education, career, and future opportunities is good for not only immigrant students, but the country as a whole. For those of us who can, it is the right and timely thing to do to speak out and support immigrant students during these crucial and challenging times.

Dr. Angel Reyna is President of Madera Community College in California and Frank Wu is President of Queens College in New York. Both are members of the Presidents’ Alliance for Higher Education and Immigration.