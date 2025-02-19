Directive to Dismiss Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices Presents Opportunity to Define and Seek Equity





The fear-fueled call to abandon core principles that uplift economies and empower individuals took an authoritarian turn last Friday when college leaders received a “Dear Colleague” letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. Before our nation’s college leaders and society at large react to the political zeitgeist and tear down the actual practice of mindfully seeking fairness and justice, let’s level set on what it is we are talking about here.

First, let’s look at how we define, value and seek equity. What became lightening-rod terms, “diversity, equity and inclusion” in reality constitute neither a policy nor an ideology; they are a way of life that, when intentional and outcome-oriented, change lives in meaningful, measurable ways. These principles related to access and equity are worthy of our attention for what they represent and whom they uplift and are an essential part of pragmatic solutions for a better future.

Tragically, the heightened attacks on these leveling principles have become a directive, as evidenced by the Dear Colleague letter. The state of division around equity principles is contorting what they stand for, and many across the nation already have buckled under the pressure to drop intentional work that improves access to resources and opportunity that had long been elusive. Claims that “DEI IS DEAD” are ringing out loudly from the current administration, but isn’t there a way to make sure valuable equity-minded practices actually survive?

In other words, we can see this boiling point as an opportunity to “lean in” on maintaining efforts around access and equity, which are vital component in higher education for creating opportunities and fostering societal and economic progress. And when it comes to leveling the playing field for individuals who are ignored and left behind, there is no better place to realize transformative impact than in education, specifically postsecondary education, where the impact is undeniable. It is the responsibility of higher education institutional leaders and advocates alike to stand behind them.

The role of higher education in transforming lives is seen time and again when access is prioritized. As one of the most powerful tools for upward mobility and breaking cycles of poverty, a postsecondary education provides historically alienated learners with skills, opportunities and networks that lead to better jobs and a prosperous future.

A more skilled, diverse workforce strengthens the state’s economy and competitiveness. It is widely recognized and documented that companies with diverse leadership teams are more innovative, financially successful and better equipped to navigate complex global markets. The fostering of inclusive environments that place value on ensuring diverse perspectives are represented happens at the very colleges and universities that reflect the nation’s diverse population.

In addition to the moral imperative of lifting the chronically ignored, consider the fact that ensuring a multitude of perspectives, cultures and thoughts is also a strategic economic move. Diverse learners coming out of postsecondary institutions who have been afforded the opportunity to participate in these inclusive environments are better prepared to address the challenges and opportunities of our time.

The benefit to the economy can be seen in unemployment rates that are consistently lower for individuals with a postsecondary education compared to those with none, resulting in greater economic stability. In 2020, the unemployment rate for workers with a bachelor’s degree was 5.5 percent, while it was 9 percent for those with a high school diploma.

Add to this the benefit to individuals, families and communities, and you have an undeniable case to lean into diversity, equity and inclusion practices and ensure our postsecondary institutions are accessible to those who otherwise could be left behind. History of discrimination, oppression and exclusion must be actively combated, which is precisely what practicing fairness and justice in all things provides.

Depoliticizing diversity, equity and inclusion is essential to preserving higher education’s transformative power for individuals and society. This is an opportunity for college leaders to find ways to embrace differences in order to encourage curiosity, shared experience and growth. By ensuring access and opportunity for all, these efforts especially empower marginalized communities, unlock untapped potential and drive innovation and economic growth. Protecting these principles safeguards higher education as a pathway to a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone.

So, what’s still missing? It’s the chorus of voices from higher education leaders and advocates standing behind these principles of diversity, equity and inclusion. If timidity around embracing these terms exists, if fear wins the day because of a scary letter, then join me in talking about and finding meaningful ways to retain practices that uplift what these values actually stand for: fairness and justice.

Eloy Ortiz Oakley is President and CEO of College Futures Foundation, whose mission is based on a belief in the power of postsecondary opportunity with a focus on racial and economic equity. He previously served as Chancellor for the California Community Colleges, the nation’s largest higher education system.