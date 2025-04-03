How Maricopa Community Colleges are Leading with Workforce-aligned Bachelor’s Degrees

Community colleges have a reputation for being leaders in workforce training. In the 1940s and 1950s, the GI Bill increased demand for workforce preparation. In a post-pandemic era, the same need persists. Today’s learners require affordable pathways to high-demand, high-wage careers. With strong ties to local business and industry, Maricopa Community Colleges are leading the way with industry-aligned bachelor’s degrees. In 2021, Arizona community colleges received approval to offer baccalaureate degrees. Since then, our system has been at the forefront, developing offerings driven by occupational demand. By focusing on employer needs, we have launched eight bachelor’s degrees in crucial areas including nursing, education, information technology, and public safety administration. This Fall, three additional programs, one in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, and two in Business Administration—with tracks in accounting and management—will welcome students.

Because of our accreditation format, each college must be approved. With 11 bachelor’s degree programs, Maricopa Community Colleges is well positioned to lead in community college baccalaureate education.

Preparing tomorrow’s workforce today

Our Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN-BSN) is a prime example of how our programs are directly meeting a workforce need. In Arizona, the severe nursing shortage continues to grow, with a disparity of nearly 30,000 nurses across the state. The deficit means longer patient wait times, a higher nurse-to-patient ratio, and understaffed facilities, among others. Rural areas, in particular, are feeling the strain on local healthcare. Launched in the Fall of 2024, GateWay Community College’s highly anticipated RN-BSN program is an affordable option for prospective learners and current students looking for a stepping stone to further their education through our Maricopa Nursing programs. In only its second semester, nearly 100 students are enrolled in upper division courses this Spring.

Shaping the next generation of educators

Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping the minds of today’s and tomorrow’s learners. Similar to the nursing shortage, the Grand Canyon state is experiencing a shortfall of teachers ready to enter the classroom. In an effort to fill critical openings, some schools have reduced the criteria needed to teach, including the requirement of a traditional teaching bachelor’s degree. While such changes may provide short-term relief, they do not address the long-term issue and have been shown to adversely impact students. As an educator myself, who taught high school mathematics in the community I called home, I know firsthand the level of preparedness K-12 teachers need to be successful for their students. Of our initial bachelor’s degree offerings, two are education-focused. The bachelor’s degrees in Early Childhood Education–Dual Language, offered at Mesa Community College, and Elementary Education and Special Education, offered through Glendale Community College, Paradise Valley Community College, and Rio Salado College, will be instrumental in addressing the teacher shortage statewide. Across the four colleges, over 3,800 students are entering our education-focused bachelor’s degree programs.

The future of AI is here

AI and machine learning are advancing at an extraordinary pace. While the adoption of AI continues to increase throughout the global workforce, many employers report that only a fraction of their employees are prepared to work with the new technology. Furthermore, by 2031, the number of good jobs is expected to grow by 87 million. Of these jobs, 58 million will require a bachelor’s degree pathway. Maricopa Community Colleges has been at the forefront of AI. In 2020, we partnered with Intel to introduce the nation’s first AI and machine learning associate’s degree and certificate program. By partnering with Intel, our curriculum prepares students for real-world application. This Fall, Chandler-Gilbert Community College makes history as one of only three community colleges in the U.S. to offer a bachelor’s degree specializing in AI and Machine Learning.

Why Arizona residents choose our baccalaureate programs

It is no surprise that more Arizonans choose Maricopa Community Colleges over any other college or university in the state. For more than a century, our system has delivered on the promise of providing affordable, high-quality postsecondary education. In today’s higher education landscape, no institution is immune to the questions surrounding the value of a postsecondary education. With the rising cost of inflation and tuition, students need to know they are making wise investments in their future. We are making the dream of obtaining a bachelor’s degree a reality.

Today, 61 percent of students entering our baccalaureate programs are first-generation and 41 percent are new to the community college system. Through our bachelor’s degree programs, students pay only a fraction of the cost compared to a traditional four-year college or university. To put cost into perspective, an entire bachelor’s degree program through our colleges is equal to one year of learning at a traditional, in-state, four-year institution. Whether balancing work, family, or extracurricular activities, we know that today’s students need flexibility. By allowing students to take up to 90 credits at any of our 10 colleges, we are meeting learners where they are.

As more two-year colleges begin implementing bachelor’s degrees, I encourage their leaders to collaborate with Maricopa Community Colleges. By working together, we can better understand labor market needs, connect students to roles that directly impact our communities, and shape the future of higher education for the better.



Dr. Steven Gonzales serves as Chancellor of Maricopa Community Colleges.



